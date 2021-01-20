Consistent execution will be key in matchup with Colorado

Coming off what may have been its most complete performance in last Saturday's narrow defeat to UCLA, continued and consistent execution will be of utmost significance for the Washington men’s basketball team as it prepares to take on Colorado.
Though the Huskies (1-11, 0-7 Pac-12) have lost eight straight games, tied for the third-longest skid in program history, the team has shown some recent signs of life in slim losses to both Cal and conference-leading UCLA. While Washington has often struggled this season to play with constant energy throughout a game’s entirety, head coach Mike Hopkins was encouraged by his team’s latest performance.
“We’ve got to focus and then it goes back to execution,” Hopkins said. “Sometimes we lose our focus, it goes in and out. I thought the UCLA game was the most consistent that we’ve been in a 40-minute game of executing and managing runs.”
With that in mind, the key for the Huskies this Wednesday against the Buffaloes (11-3, 5-2 Pac-12) will be to carry this consistency over and build off their previous performance. Hopkins is optimistic about this task given Washington’s progress on the offensive end.
“I’m really proud of the way that [our guys have] improved offensively,” Hopkins said. “They’ve put a lot of work into their shooting and you can see the bulk of that.”
While the Huskies still rank last in the conference in terms of offense — averaging just 64.8 points per game — they’ve scored at least 75 points in three of the past four contests, shooting over 50% against both Cal and UCLA. On top of that, four Huskies averaged in double figures over the team’s four-game road trip, alleviating much of the scoring responsibility from senior guard Quade Green.
However, now that the Huskies are having some success finding the bottom of the net, it is their defense that will be put to the test against a physical Colorado team that leads the country in free-throw percentage and is second in the conference in three-point shooting. When these two teams met earlier in the season, the game was essentially over midway through the first half as Colorado jumped all over the Huskies, eventually winning in a 23-point blowout.
Since then, Hopkins noted that he has attempted to simplify Washington’s defensive gameplan in hopes that it will allow the team to lock in and play confidently.
When asked about where the Huskies stand on the defensive end, junior guard Erik Stevenson admitted that the team is still in the learning process with regard to Hopkin’s 2-3 zone, which is abundantly clear, as UW has allowed at least 80 points in six straight contests.
“We’re still learning the zone,” he said. “Still learning the rotations, positioning, and whatnot.”
The Huskies will have another opportunity to assess their defense against Colorado Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
