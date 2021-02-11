Softball super seniors lead Washington into 2021

This past March, when the Washington softball team stepped off the field in San Jose, California, it marked the end of a dominant 23-2 non-conference slate, and the Huskies set their sights ahead to the Pac-12 schedule.
What the Huskies didn’t know is that they would have to wait 341 days to take the field again, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped away their season in the blink of an eye.
In the 11 months since, players went home to self-quarantine, the Summer Olympics dreams of Gabbie Plain were pushed back another year, and the 2020 seniors were welcomed back for another season.
Now back on Montlake, training for what they hope will be a full-length season, the Huskies will lean on a group of super seniors to lead the way. When Washington does finally take the field Friday against Dixie State in Las Vegas, it will mark the end of an unusual offseason and the beginning to a strange 2021 campaign. However, head coach Heather Tarr is excited to have this group back.
“To be able to have the opportunity to have these four seniors back with our team, it’s amazing,” she said. “Not only do we have those four seniors, but we also have a group of young women that should’ve been seniors this year, so that’s pretty cool to have nine women … great strong leadership.”
One of those leaders, Sis Bates, has become synonymous with Washington softball. A frequent feature on SportsCenter Top 10 highlights, the Ceres, California, native has used her glove and bat to elevate herself as one of the faces of collegiate softball over the past several years.
Bates has hit .330 or higher in all four seasons at Washington and has posted one of the best fielding percentages in the country. In 15 games during the 2020 season, she failed to commit an error after committing just two in 2019.
Nearly a year since last making highlight-reel plays, Bates is grateful to be back with the Huskies for her fifth year, after falling just short of the national championship during her first three seasons.
“I’ve never gone a span of five months without competing,” she said. “Being back with our team and our leadership, it’s been the greatest thing, I can’t even explain it. We’re just so grateful to get another shot at this and hopefully play the last game in Oklahoma City.”
Bates isn’t the only super senior Washington is counting on in 2021.
Catcher Morganne Flores is back for her sixth season and will be the oldest player on Washington’s roster. She’s been a workhorse behind the plate for the Huskies during the past several seasons and contributes at the top of the order with her power.
While Flores has been through it all with the Huskies, including spending 2018 recovering from an ACL injury, there is something different about this year for the sixth-year senior.
“Just being together as a group has so much meaning now,” she said. “Before it had a lot of meaning but there was so much more structure, but now just meeting up together as a team, I’m never going to take that for granted again with everything that has been happening. It just feels so much more special to me.”
What Flores brings to the table is key for a UW team that has struggled to produce power, especially during the postseason. She has hit above .300 in all four seasons and smacked 23 home runs in 2019.
Once Tarr sets her lineup for Pac-12 play, Flores will bat third in the order, behind Bates and ahead of junior Baylee Klingler. In her first year at Washington, Klingler led the Huskies with eight doubles and added on five home runs for a team-leading .779 slugging percentage.
Unlike Flores, another one of Washington’s super seniors, Taryn Atlee, has spent only three seasons at UW, after transferring from Rutgers following her freshman year.
Last year, Tarr moved Atlee from the top of the order to the bottom in hopes to spread production throughout the lineup. It paid off, as the senior was one of the most consistent hitters on Washington’s roster, reaching base at an incredible clip during the shortened season. A .441 batting average and .542 on-base percentage were both a large improvement over her past collegiate seasons.
Although she may have more experience than many of her other teammates, Atlee is appreciative of what the younger girls bring to the locker room.
“You want to compare it to recess, just because, ‘Oh the sixth graders and the seniors in high school,’” Atlee said. “But when we’re together, I just feel like the younger girls on the team keep me up-to-date on the new fads and TikToks so that’s kind of fun. I’m definitely getting old. At the end of the day, we don’t really realize it. It’s cool but it’s definitely different in that way.”
Atlee isn’t the only super senior looking forward to playing with the freshmen, though. Utility Kaija Gibson, a Redmond native, will be joined by freshman catcher Jenn Cummings, another Redmond graduate.
“It’s definitely weird knowing we came from the same place,” Gibson said. “She lives a few houses away from me and we never played together and now we get to. She’s the same age as my brother, they went to high school together, and so it’s almost like playing with my little brother. It definitely makes me feel old, but Jenn is also really mature in the way that she is.”
With a dynamic group across the board, the Huskies will be relying on their experience and strength in numbers to lead them in 2021. With all they have had to overcome in the past year, the Huskies aren’t looking too far ahead. The most important thing is stepping foot on the field for the first time in nearly a year.
“We’ve been competing with each other since we’ve been back at school,” Flores said. “Just seeing how we compete with someone else, it gives me chills, I can’t wait. I can’t even imagine it.”
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
