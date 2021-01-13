Consistency critical for Huskies ahead of LA trip

Mike Hopkins has seen the potential.
Leading a young team, in the middle of a pandemic, without a pre-season, the head coach of the Washington men’s basketball team has witnessed flashes of ability and execution all season. He saw it again this past weekend, though once again the momentary sparks of talent in the Bay Area weren’t enough.
“We’ve got to be able to execute on both ends of the court for longer periods of time,” Hopkins said.
Consistency on both sides of the ball is now the key for Washington as the team heads to Los Angeles to play UCLA and USC. The Huskies are still searching for their first conference win of the season, but junior guard Jamal Bey thinks the team has a chance after finding some offensive rhythm in the Bay Area.
“Our shots are finally falling,” Bey said. “Now we’ve just got to pick it up on the defensive end.”
The Huskies (1-9, 0-5 Pac-12) played their best offensive quarter of the season during the loss to the Cardinal in Santa Cruz, and a 27-point breakout from junior Erik Stevenson nearly propelled Washington to victory against California. While Hopkins doesn’t expect the Wichita State transfer to shoulder as much of the scoring load as he did Saturday, Hopkins was encouraged by Stevenson’s performance.
“You want to know that you can depend on somebody, like you know what you’re going to get,” Hopkins said. “That doesn’t mean they’re going to make shots or have 27 every game, but you just know they’re going to compete at a certain level and play the right way, and execute both offensively and defensively.”
However, Hopkins’ search for consistency has made his rotations less certain than ever. Stevenson appeared for just five minutes against the Cardinal before he played 35 minutes against the Golden Bears just two days later.
Junior Nate Pryor and sophomore RaeQuan Battle who contributed off the bench through most of the non-conference season, featured for a combined 13 minutes against Stanford and Cal, while junior J’Raan Brooks played 51 minutes during the past three games after playing just 38 minutes total in the seven games prior.
Additionally, sophomore Marcus Tsohonis hadn’t played more than 16 minutes this season before ramping up to 33 against the Cardinal. Hopkins acknowledged it’s been difficult to guarantee steady minutes as he continues to chop and change his lineups.
“I try to stick to a rotation of eight, maybe nine guys, eight and a half, and it’s a hard challenge when there’s inconsistencies and so we just challenge these guys to get better,” Hopkins said.
Before finding his shot in recent weeks, Bey also had to deal with some inconsistent playing time. The junior dropped to around 20-25 minutes a game before jumping above 30 against both Bay Area schools. Bey found his consistency through confidence and believes the team’s offensive outburst this past weekend will help the team regain theirs.
“I think first we needed to find our confidence, and that’s what we did,” Bey said. “Now we know what we need to do to keep it close with these teams, and now we just need to pick things up on the defensive end like we’re known for.”
Washington plays USC at the Galen Center Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. before heading to Westwood Saturday, Jan. 16, to play UCLA at Pauley Pavillion. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
