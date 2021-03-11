Huskies at home: After weeks on the road, UW softball returns to Montlake

For the first time in 657 days, the No. 8 Washington softball team is back at home.
After its 2020 season was cut short and four weeks on the road to open the 2021 season, the Huskies (16-2) are finally gearing up to play their first home game in Husky Softball Stadium since the Super Regionals in 2019. A lot has changed since then.
The team graduated a group of seniors, welcomed two new recruiting classes to the fold, and endured a pandemic-shortened season in the process.
But some things are still the same.
Star shortstop Sis Bates and a class of super seniors are back for a fifth season, senior ace Gabbie Plain is still dominating opposing batters, and the team continues to rack up weekly awards from the Pac-12 Conference.
Just this week, Plain grabbed her third Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honor of the season and junior outfielder Sami Reynolds won Player of the Week.
Through nine starts, Plain has a career-best 0.56 ERA while Reynolds continues to maintain last year’s success, batting .412 and setting a new career-high with six home runs through just 18 games.
With success from so many members of her squad, 10 different players with at least 20 at-bats are hitting over .300, the biggest challenge for head coach Heather Tarr is finding them all playing time.
“We invested in this program — a UW graduate is the inventor of it — it’s a lineup optimizer,” she said. “We just got it last night, and we put our current lineup in, from Hawai’i, and it tells us some cool data, like this lineup should yield this many runs. We’re actually right on as a staff with who’s in there. You switch around the lineup here and there and you don’t have big holes.”
As she experiments with different names in the lineup, Tarr has been able to see the fruits of her labor. Even without the new tool, Tarr’s lineup has been able to produce runs at a high clip.
The Huskies are currently fifth in the nation with 8.39 runs per game and fourth in batting average, at .381.
Back at home, Washington is hoping to replicate its early season success in the confines of Husky Stadium.
“We’re just pumped,” Reynolds said. “Any time we get to be out on our field practicing, everybody gets so excited. There’s no prettier stadium than ours. For us to be able to step foot on our dirt, our nice dirt, it’s so amazing, we’re just grateful. We are so thankful for that.”
Although Reynolds and the upperclassmen are excited to get back on the dirt, nearly half of Washington’s roster has never even played a home game. Following 43 straight road or neutral site games between 2020 and 2021, this weekend’s Husky Classic will serve as the first chance for Wahsington’s second-year players to get comfortable in their home stadium.
“It’s just a weird feeling for [former transfer] Baylee Klingler and [sophomore] Kelley Lynch, and it dawned on me that ‘oh my gosh this is the first time they get to play an official game in Husky Softball Stadium,’” Tarr said. “So we definitely want to be grateful for that and know all that it took to get us to this point. We are just really thankful for the opportunity.”
Despite not playing a single home game, Klingler and Lynch have been the catalysts in the UW offense since arriving last season. In 2020, Lynch led the Huskies with eight home runs in 25 games, while Klingler tops the team with seven so far in this season.
With Klingler spearheading the UW lineup, batting leadoff, the UW offense continues to evolve with Pac-12 play just one week away.
Bates has slotted in the two-hole, with Reynolds following third and sixth sixth-year senior Morganne Flores batting clean-up. Those four bats have combined to hit .414 with 47 walks and 72 RBIs on the season.
“The team, we’re looking really good right now, so I’m really excited about that,” Flores said. “Just to get to play at home this weekend, hopefully with some sun, we’ll see, but I’m really excited to be at home in front of some fans.”
Access will be limited to guests of players and coaches, though, as UW athletics announced a 200-person limit, including staff and media, for spring sporting events.
Washington hosts the Husky Classic this weekend, with two games each against Seattle U and Portland State. The action begins Friday, March 12 with a 5 p.m. game against SU.
