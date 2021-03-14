Outside hitters secure Huskies another sweep

Once again, the No. 8 Washington volleyball team found what it was looking for.
After scraping out a close win Friday, the Huskies (13-3 Pac-12) had it locked down in their second matchup of the weekend, ending the day with a quick sweep.
“Staying true to our identity is maybe the story of the match,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “Just serving tough. Blocking tough. And hitting the ball in hard a lot is kinda who we aspire to be.”
That identity, which the Huskies lost momentarily in Friday’s matchup with the Trojan’s, shined through within the first five minutes of the game.
Almost everything Cook was looking for heading into Sunday, the trio of junior Claire Hoffman, freshman Madi Endsley, and senior Samantha Drechsel brought. The three combined for 28 kills, nine team blocks, and all nine of Washington's aces.
Cook wanted better serving, and he got it, with the group of outside hitters tying the team’s season-high for a three-set game with nine aces. Four came from Endsley and Hoffman each, and one from Drechsel.
Washington finished with its third-best hitting of the season too, managing an overall .341. And rather than dropping off in the third set, which has been a recent momentum-losing problem, the UW improved hitting to .480, one of its highest set percentages of the season. USC didn’t fare as well, hitting .000 in the third and .112 overall.
The smooth combination of quality defense and tough offense made every set flow smoothly and in favor of the Huskies, who kept a lead for the majority of the night. With energy high, Washington was able to hold its momentum when points were close and stopped its opponent quickly if it began to take off on a run.
“We talked about how aggressive a serving team USC is, and I thought we managed it better,” Cook said. “Also our out-of-system setting from both Ella May and some of our non-setters was as good as it's been. We put our outsides in good situations out of system so they could score.”
The Huskies rebounded from Friday’s uncertainty extremely well, looking clean and aggressive all day. The game only went on for an hour and a half, even with a handful of challenges and timeouts stopping play.
Sunday showed exactly the rhythm and consistency Washington will need to have as it prepares to take on its cross-state rival next weekend in another ranked matchup. Gameplay picks up in Pullman next week as the UW takes on No.16 Washington State Friday, March 19 at 6 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.