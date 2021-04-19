After another five-set win, Washington heads to Final Four

Down. Not out.
At least that’s what has summed up the Washington volleyball team’s tournament run so far.
Just when it seemed as if the past 24 hours couldn’t get any crazier for the UW, it did Monday, as the No. 6 seed pulled off another five-set comeback to defeat unseeded Pittsburgh (20-25, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-9).
Sunday night’s fifth set intensity against No. 11 Louisville was mirrored in the fourth set against Pitt, as the potentially season-ending score bounced back and forth. A handful of challenge calls reversed crucial points, making for a tense ten minutes as both teams swung in and out of match point.
“We really believe that if you do good things day after day, and you have good season after good season, that the great moments will happen,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “That it's not a matter of trying to coach it out of them as much as it is be really good, for really long periods of time, day after day, week after week, year after year, and your time will come.”
Washington eventually won, forcing Pittsburgh — the only unranked team to make the Elite Eight — into a fifth set. A fifth set which Washington has pulled off three of in the past five days.
The Huskies (20-3, 17-3 Pac-12) had no choice but to win it again to avoid an abrupt end to the season, and so they did, making it their best set of the day, hitting .500 after taking off on a huge lead.
“The whole tournament feels like a comeback right now,” Cook said. “But that was just a great display of who this team has been all year. When the stakes have been highest, they’ve been their best. And those are the things that make teams special.”
Washington kicked off the matchup against Pittsburgh with a disoriented first set loss. Things looked just as bad in the second as the UW lost control of a small comeback run and finished behind four points.
As things continued to look grim for the No. 6 team, and it became increasingly clear how the Panthers (19-5, 14-4 ACC) had upset No. 3 Minnesota a day before after entering the tournament unranked. In the first two sets, Pittsburgh senior Chinaza Ndee was nearly unstoppable. She finished first on her team with 16 kills.
Washington began powering back from the two-set deficit after massively improving hitting, returning Pitt’s offense — particularly from Ndee — with more consistency, and tightening up serving. The UW went from hitting .026 in the second to .522 in the third, making for some of its worst and best hitting sets of the season in one match.
Senior Samantha Drechsel and junior Claire Hoffman both ended the night with 17 kills. Drechsel found a rhythm after struggling the past few matchups, ending the day with a .343 hitting percentage.
“We kinda had a little heart to heart and were like let's do this, we’ve worked so hard to get here and let's play all out. Let’s get it done.” Drechsel said.
Junior setter Ella May Powell, who has been referred to as the backbone of the team, didn’t disappoint on paper or in leadership Monday. She led the team with three service aces and a momentum-changing solo block during a Washington run in the fourth set.
“In the first few sets there we weren’t playing our style of volleyball,” Powell said. “We were kinda just responding, is what it felt like. Once we realized that if we’re gonna go out, we’re gonna go out playing our style of volleyball and not what we’re going right now, I think that’s what turned it around. We have to be who we are all the time.”
Finding three sets in a row and nabbing a Final Four spot a day after an initial comeback win is certainly one way to ease into a three day break in matchplay.
On Thursday, April 22, Washington will head to the Final Four for the first time since Cook was an assistant coach at the UW, where his team will play the winner of No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 2 Kentucky, which will be decided Monday evening.
“It’s still a little surreal right now,” he said. “It's the greatest privilege, and responsibility, to coach a program of this caliber. And you have to know what’s at stake. You make commitments to some very talented people with big dreams, and it's your responsibility to get them there. Just really happy for these kids and for all former teams.”
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
