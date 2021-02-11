Huskies head to LA for first ranked matchup of the season

After just two games at home, the No. 10 Washington volleyball team is back on the road again.
Coming off two wins at home against Oregon State, Washington will head to Los Angeles for a matchup with No. 18 UCLA, looking to extend their five-game win streak.
It’ll be the first time the Huskies (5-1) will play a ranked opponent this season. Head coach Keegan Cook said his team adapts and is ready to play whomever the schedule dictates.
“We really try and acknowledge every team for who they are and prepare the players for who we’re about to face,” he said. “Sometimes that's acknowledging that someone is playing at a high level, and sometimes that's acknowledging that someone’s struggling.”
UCLA has split the past two weekends, winning once and losing once against Oregon and Washington State, two teams that the UW hasn’t played yet. Washington enters the game undefeated for the past two weeks, dropping just one set against Oregon State.
Although the Huskies won their games, Cook wasn’t satisfied with the moments of disorganization and noted that although he was glad they were able to win, the shaky sets didn’t reflect who they want to be as a team.
Against the Beavers, the Huskies had several dips in their offensive production and committed multiple attack errors, which cost them the third set Thursday. When the same thing happened two days later, though, the Huskies were able to turn long rallies in their favor and adjust to end the game with a sweep.
But No. 18 UCLA will leave less room for error. The weekend on the road against a ranked conference opponent will be the biggest challenge for Washington so far this season.
“They’ve got a lot of them,” Cook said about UCLA’s strengths, also noting that traditionally they are a talented forward defense team. “So we may not see as many balls hitting the floor as cleanly as we saw last week.”
Kills were key to the performance of freshman outside hitter Madi Endsley, who was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after her performance during both games.
Endsley, along with junior and senior outside hitters Claire Hoffman and Samantha Drechsel, has led the team through the past few games on offense. When things have run smoothly, the three have been a powerful trio, leading Washington through long sets and finishing points with solid, clean hits.
Multiple aspects of Washington’s game are starting to come into shape as the team moves deeper into conference play, and so far, Washington has proved it can come back from tough sets even if the game isn’t perfect. It will just be a matter of doing it over and over again as the season progresses and continuing to have control over consistent sets, especially when challenged by strong teams.
This weekend will be the first big test for the Huskies, as they head to LA to take on the Bruins (4-2) on Friday and Sunday. The first game will be Friday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.
