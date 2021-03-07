Wide receiver Puka Nacua enters transfer portal

The hits keep coming for the Washington football team this offseason.
A month after losing defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski to Texas, it was reported Sunday afternoon that star wide receiver Puka Nacua is transferring.
A product of Provo, Utah, Nacua committed to Washington in February 2019 as a four-star recruit and displayed his talents during his two seasons at the UW.
During his freshman season, Nacua caught seven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns before missing the final five games of the season due to injury.
In the shortened 2020 season, Nacua led Washington wide receivers in yards and receptions, despite playing just three games. He finished with nine receptions for 151 yards and one score.
Nacua isn’t the only Washington receiver to transfer this season, though. Ty Jones, another Utah native, announced his intention to transfer shortly after the conclusion of the 2020 season. Jones is headed to Fresno State to pair up with former Washington quarterback Jake Haener.
Another former Washington wide receiver, Jordan Chin, transferred away following the season to Sacramento State.
Other notable transfers this offseason include quarterbacks Ethan Garbers and Jacob Sirmon.
