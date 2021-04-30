UW men’s basketball adds three new players

Following the departure of six players from the Washington men’s basketball team this spring, the program officially announced Friday the addition of three new players, all of whom will be immediately eligible for the 2021-2022 season.
“This is a group of guys that strive to be excellent in all areas of their life, which is going to be a great addition to our program,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “They’re committed to winning, getting better and impacting those around them on and off the court. Their sense of family and community is what we’re looking for in a student-athlete and these three fit the bill perfectly.”
Grad transfer Terrell Brown Jr. and senior Emmitt Matthews Jr. will join the team as transfers, while freshman Samuel Ariyibi will join straight from the NBA Africa Academy.
Ariyibi will be Hopkins’ first international recruit at the UW. Last season, Washington was the only team in the Pac-12 without an international player.
Brown returns to Seattle after time at Shoreline Community College, Seattle U, and Arizona. His longest stint at one school was with Seattle U, where he led the team averaging 20.7 points per game. Matthews, a Tacoma native, comes to Washington with two years of eligibility after three years at West Virginia.
“It’s also especially meaningful to have two local standouts join our team and represent the state,” Hopkins said. “We’re excited for them to get here in Seattle and hit the ground running.”
