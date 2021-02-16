Pro Husky Highlights: Taylor at Pebble Beach, Whitcomb’s new team, and Ross’ impressive week

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes.
Nick Taylor: PGA
Nick Taylor finished four under par through four rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which concluded Sunday. Taylor, the defending champion, entered the final round sitting in 34th place and went even on the day. He was joined at the tournament by fellow Huskies C.T. Pan and Joel Dahmen, who were paired together for the final round.
During his time as a student-athlete at UW, Taylor was a three time PING All-American, becoming the second Husky to receive said honor three times, and received the 2010 Ben Hogan Award, which is given annually to the top collegiate golfer.
Best of luck to our ProDawgs in the final round of the @attproam! Defending champion @ntaylorgolf59 is 4 under and in 34th place. @ctpangolf and @Joel_Dahmen are paired together and sit in 57th and 59th. #GoHuskies!— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) February 14, 2021
Since turning pro in 2010, Taylor has recorded two PGA victories and has earned nearly $7 million in purse money through 179 events.
Sami Whitcomb: WNBA, New York Liberty
Though the WNBA season is yet to begin, Sami Whitcomb was in the news last week as she was acquired by the New York Liberty from the Seattle Storm in a sign-and-trade deal. The two-time WNBA champion averaged 8.1 points last season on 44.3% shooting.
As a student at the University of Washington, the Australian-born Whitcomb was a four-year letter winner and a 2010 All-Pac-10 honoree. During her final season on Montlake, Whitcomb led the team in scoring, rebounds, and assists.
For all the unforgettable memories and for being our nonstop energizer bunny thank you, @SamBam32! 🎯— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) February 10, 2021
Best of luck in the big apple! 🍎 pic.twitter.com/GrrOdAj7wk
During her tenure with the Storm, Whitcomb tied the WNBA record for most threes in a half and recorded a career-high 22 points. Though it is sad to see Whitcomb depart from the Seattle area, she is set to bring her elite shooting and unmatched competitiveness to a Liberty team that posted the league’s worst record last season.
Terrence Ross: NBA, Orlando Magic
Last week included several impressive showings from seven-year NBA veteran Terrence Ross. In three games, Ross came off the bench to average 20 points and five boards for the Magic. On the season, Ross is putting up 14.5 points per game on 40.5% field goal shooting, while providing Orlando with a jolt of energy on a nightly basis through his role of sixth man.
Ross last played for the Huskies in the 2011-2012 campaign, in which he scored 574 points, tying for ninth most in UW single-season history. Moreover, the 6-foot-6 guard received first team All-Pac-12 honors, while averaging 25 points per game in the 2012 National Invitation Tournament.
📸@AdventHealth Photo of the Night 📸 pic.twitter.com/BwrgBoxuRU— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 15, 2021
Following his two seasons with Washington, Ross was selected with the eighth pick in the NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors. Since becoming a pro, Ross won the 2013 Slam Dunk Contest and became one of just seven players in NBA history to record a 50+ point game while sinking at least 10 threes.
