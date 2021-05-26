Throwers punch their tickets to NCAA Championships

Washington sent two athletes to the NCAA Championships on the first day of the Track and Field West Preliminaries in College Station, Texas.
During the indoor shot put season, Jayden White broke Washington records and went to NCAA’s where he finished as the top finishing freshman and earned Second Team All-American in the event.
Now competing in the hammer throw, the Everett native was looking to punch his ticket to the outdoor NCAA Championships.
Heading into his final throw of the day, the odds were not in his favor, as he had a foul on his last attempt and his first attempt was way short of landing him in the coveted top 12. However, White kept to his training and on his third and final throw of the day, he got just enough, throwing the hammer a distance of 213 feet and 6 inches putting him in 12th place.
White won’t be the only thrower for Washington at nationals, as Jonah Wilson will also be heading to Oregon for nationals after his great day at shot put.
Unlike White, for Wilson it was his first throw that punched his ticket. The junior's first shot put attempt went a distance of 63 feet and 0.25 inches. After three rounds, that distance was good enough for a 10th place finish on the day.
This will be Wilson’s second time competing at the NCAA Outdoor Championship. In 2019, Wilson qualified for both the shot put and discus throw placing in 16th and 20th respectively in those events.
Other notes
In the first round of the men's 1,500 meter all three of the Washington runners advanced to the second round. Mick Stanovsek led the way for Washington with a time of 3 minutes and 44.18 seconds, Sam Tanner was next with a time of 3 minutes and 45.52 seconds, while Dustin Nading rounded it out for the Huskies at 3 minutes and 46.01 seconds.
In the first round of the men’s 400 meter hurdle, both Cass Elliot and Julian Body qualified for the next round. Elliot finished in third in his heat with a time of 50.45 seconds, which was a PR for him and put him at No. 7 in Washington history. Body’s time of 51.18 seconds was also enough for him to qualify for the next round.
