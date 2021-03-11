UW prepares for altered weekend series with cross-town rival

This weekend should've been the Washington baseball team's first Pac-12 action in almost two years. But, in a rather unsurprising turn of events, COVID-19 complications have forced a change of plans once again.
In light of recent coronavirus-related events, Washington State has canceled its weekend trip across the Cascades, negating the previously scheduled three-team round robin tournament and leaving the UW with an early weekend series against Seattle U. No matter who the opponent is, head coach Lindsay Meggs says right now the team simply is trying to improve.
“It’s not about who we’re playing, it’s just about us getting better while we play,” he said. “I don’t care about that part. We don’t care about who we’re playing.”
Meggs’ comments speak volumes about the team’s status as a young, inexperienced group who hasn’t spent a whole lot of time on the diamond over the past 24 months, especially as a cohesive unit.
With four or five freshmen bats finding consistent playing time in every preseason game, the first 11 contests of the season have been all about improvement. While opponents have limited information on the Huskies’ (5-6) lineup, at times it appears they know just as little about themselves.
Culminating in a seven-freshmen batting order in game two against Loyola Marymount last Saturday, Meggs and his coaching staff have spent the first two-and-a-half weeks of the 2021 season mixing and matching their lineup, relying heavily on young talent.
The mentality, Meggs believes, is all about getting in the reps.
“It’s just how we handle at-bats,” he said. “How we handle things on defense. [This weekend] is a good potential dry run for what the postseason can be like.”
Initially, the UW, Seattle U, and WSU had planned on a mini tournament-style competition, with each team playing the others twice, including a doubleheader for the Huskies on Saturday. But if there’s one thing that’s for certain during coronavirus, it’s that nothing is for certain.
Now, the Huskies will play a three-game series with the Redhawks (5-5), starting on Thursday evening. By Saturday afternoon, Meggs and his unit have a chance to go over .500 for the first time during the young season.
And despite the lineup taking some interesting turns, UW fans can still expect the usual dosage of bunts, pitching changes, and some crafty maneuvering on the basepaths from Meggs and his ever-present small-ball playbook.
The Huskies currently lead the Pac-12 with 20 steals in preseason play, 10 of which belong to the speedy junior Braiden Ward. The centerfielder paces the team in most statistical categories — including his .372 batting average — and has led the conference in steals each of the past three seasons.
While the freshmen in the lineup continue to try and provide run support, the Huskies have picked up right where they left off on last season’s pitching performance.
They rank second in the Pac-12, with a 2.19 team ERA, and also own a WHIP just over 1.00. Led by junior starter Jack Enger’s .66 ERA in 13 ⅔ innings, the UW has five hurlers with sub-2.00 ERAs in six or more innings of work.
Unable to put together any kind of consistent offensive output thus far, the Huskies will rely heavily on their pitching staff against the Redhawks, who’re hitting an abysmal .215 as a unit.
Regardless of the outcome, coach Meggs and his young team have a lot to gain from another weekend series. And with the Cougars staying put in Pullman, the Huskies can get in one more weekend of prep before starting Pac-12 play March 19 against USC.
Catch the first game of the weekend series Thursday at Husky Ballpark for a 5 p.m. first pitch.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
