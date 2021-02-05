Washington can’t shake early deficit against Tulsa, drops first match of season

The Washington men’s tennis team struggled to overcome a slow start Friday afternoon, dropping its first match of the season at Tulsa, 4-3.
In doubles, Tulsa made quick work of Washington’s third pairing of sophomore Ewen Lumsden and senior Adam Torocsik, as the Huskies dropped the set 6-1.
Washington’s other two pairings were much closer, although the Huskies were unable to grab the doubles point. Junior Jack Davis and senior Alexis Alvarez were broken early in their set on the number one court and were unable to climb out of the hole, falling 6-4.
The most exciting match of the bunch was on the second court with sophomore Clement Chidekh and senior Thibault Cancel mounting a comeback after a two-game deficit. The French pair eventually defeated Tulsa in a tiebreaker, 6-5 (7-4), but it wasn’t enough as the point had already been decided following the defeats on the other courts.
Despite the early deficit, the singles matches were improved from the Huskies, as Chidekh led the way again, winning in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. Chidekh is undefeated in three doubles and three singles matches this season.
Other victories from Washington came on courts three and four. Lumsden grabbed a three-set win, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 and freshman Han-Chih Lin won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
Sophomore Jack Pulliam suffered the only straight-sets loss for Washington, losing 4-6, 4-6.
Cancel looked to be in good shape on court number five, winning his first set 6-4, but then lost 12 of the final 17 games to set up a tough spot for Davis, whose match decided the result.
Davis played a competitive match on the second court, splitting the first two sets to force a third set for all the marbles. It looked like Davis was on his way to yet another tiebreaker, such as in the first set, tied at 3-3, but then fatigue set in as he dropped three straight games, ending the match 7-6, 2-6, 3-6.
Washington will head east tomorrow afternoon as it takes on Arkansas at 1 p.m. Arkansas defeated Tulsa Wednesday, 5-2.
