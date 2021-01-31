The Huskies dominate opening weekend with youth and energy

Following another clinical 7-0 wipeout of Idaho on Sunday morning, every member of the Washington women’s tennis team remains undefeated through the team’s first two matches — including three freshmen, who left opening weekend with a combined singles set score of 12-0.
“I think it’s great, obviously, to not drop a set for our freshman — just gaining confidence, just learning a ton about them, too,” UW head coach Robin Stephenson said. “We haven’t seen them compete, since we didn’t play this fall, and, yeah, I was really inspired by our freshmen this weekend.”
After a clean 3-0 sweep in doubles, the Huskies (2-0) entered their Sunday singles matches with a chance to wrap up the weekend with one shutout, but they’d need all six singles players to win their matches first.
Freshmen Yolanda Lin and Tara Chilton — at fifth and sixth singles, respectively — did their parts, each disposing of her opponent with an efficient 6-3, 6-2 set score, improving their career records to 2-0 in the process.
Over on court three, meanwhile, freshman Sarah-Maude Fortin was putting the finishing touches on a special morning of her own. In her second career collegiate match, Fortin toasted her Idaho opponent, 6-0, 6-0 — good for her first ‘double-bagel’ in Division I tennis.
Fortin’s success, though, has surprised no one — least of all her coaches and teammates.
“She goes about things in a very professional way, and she’s focused on the right things,” Stephenson said. “She just constantly has high standards for herself, and I think this weekend she showed that. She’s got a bright future.”
Fortin and her fellow freshmen have also bought into the team’s energy and enthusiasm off the court. While COVID-19 has nixed any hope of a fan presence, the Huskies’ players have generated their own form of home-court advantage on Lake Washington.
Both Saturday and Sunday, resounding calls of encouragement bounced across the six courts at Nordstrom Tennis Center, as the women clapped and cheered for their teammates from the bleachers, benches, or even serving stripe.
Despite an abnormally short offseason, Stephenson and her players have found that kind of cohesion integral to the team’s early success.
“We talk a lot about that — our team unity,” Stephenson said. “Going through the season with whatever comes, they’re ready for it. I think this team has come together and are sticking together really well and care a lot about each other and believe in each other, so it’s going to be a fun group.”
Moving forward through the chaos of COVID, the Huskies will look to maintain those high levels of intensity and team chemistry in each and every match, starting on Thursday afternoon against Seattle University.
“Having all seven of us engaged and locked in, I think that’s something that we try to focus on as a team, and something that helps each person on the court, too,” senior captain Vanessa Wong said. “So starting off with that has been really good, and hopefully we’re going to carry that through.”
