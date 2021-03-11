Huskies jump on Redhawks early, hang on for a series-opening win

The Washington baseball team’s head coach Lindsay Meggs has preached about his team getting its offense going early. Luckily for them, they took his advice to heart on Thursday night, laying a five-spot in the first inning en route to a 7-3 win over Seattle.
From there, though, the offense went cold.
“You’d like to think we could follow up that first inning with some better at-bats,” Meggs said. “I don’t think we got complacent, I think we just got jumpy. Guys were trying to do too much, and give their guy credit — he started dropping it in on us.”
In the first three pitches of the game, the Huskies (6-6) had already smacked two doubles to right field and scored one run — another Braiden Ward jaunt across home base, the junior center fielder’s team-leading 10th of the season.
However, had redshirt-freshman Dalton Chandler maintained his 2021 hitting trends prior to this evening, the Huskies might not have come up with that sort of first-inning production — or, frankly, won the game — at all.
With two outs in the bottom of the first frame and runners on first and second, Chandler found a 1-0 pitch of his liking and blasted it to deep left for his first career home run. On just one swing, the third baseman gave the Huskies a 5-0 lead and raised his batting average by 50 points.
“You know, in BP I was just thinking up the middle the entire time,” Chandler said. “Talked to skip before the game — just go up the middle and make it a good swing. If it’s up, then I could turn on it, and that’s what I did, just took a good swing on it.”
After that, the Husky offense apparently headed into the locker room for an extra-early ice bath in preparation for tomorrow afternoon’s game.
Following Chandler’s deep ball in the bottom of the first, the UW offense experienced an eight-inning 2-for-25 hitting drought. Those struggles included a stretch of nine retired UW hitters in a row, as Seattle’s freshman starter Nestor German[CQ] seemed to find a groove.
By the end of the contest Washington, which won Thursday’s game by a four-run margin, actually had two fewer hits than Seattle U. The Redhawks (5-6) ended up out-hitting the UW 10 base-hits to eight.
But, once again, the Husky offense created a narrative similar to that of its Tuesday night game, finding timely hits at the most crucial of times. Despite hitting .242 as a team all game, the Huskies — aided by Chandler’s three-run blast — hit .471 during advancement opportunities.
“Just keep a good approach — that’s the biggest thing for me,” Chandler said. “Not letting myself get going too fast. I’m gonna come in tomorrow, take my BP, and that’s gotta be it for me.”
Without a few timely errors from Redhawk defenders, the Huskies would’ve ended the game with a much narrower 5-3 win, having scored all their runs in the first. But two miscues by the Seattle infield helped the UW extend its lead with two more runs in the seventh and eighth.
While it may not have been the most convincing performance down the stretch, the Huskies’ 7-3 performance on Thursday night gives them a .500 winning percentage on the season. Meggs will look to capitalize on tonight’s performance throughout the rest of the series.
“It was good to see us find a way to get a couple of runs late,” he said. “We just want to get better at some of the little things that we’re struggling with — attacking the fast ball, staying out of these two-strike counts at the plate. So we just need to be ready to hit. That’s important to us.”
With two more games this weekend with Seattle, Meggs and his unit have a chance to take some of those little things to heart and enter Pac-12 play next week with a winning record. The second game against the Redhawks will start at 7p.m. on Friday evening.
