No. 7 Washington moves to front of conference, preps for No. 20 Oregon

Things just keep getting better for the No. 7 Washington volleyball team.
The Huskies (10-2 Pac-12) have proved a lot in the past two weeks, and it has shown in the updated rankings, which moved Washington to the front of the conference.
Last week, the team dropped just one of seven sets to the previously undefeated conference leader No. 9 Utah, racked up two more Pac-12 Player of the Week awards, and connected on areas it was seeking to work on, like serve receive and blocking.
So it makes sense that Washington would take the top spot, but like always, head coach Keegan Cook humbly diverted talking about the ranking, noted his respect for Utah, and then looked ahead to the team’s next challenge: Oregon.
“You’re always trying to find a balance of making sure that you don’t live in the past too much, but at the same time that you acknowledge and celebrate success,” Cook said. “I think we had that time.”
Regardless of Washington’s ranking and win streak, it still has half a season of conference matchups against talented opponents left. And No. 20 Oregon, which Cook likened to No. 12 UCLA, is one of the toughest yet.
“The way they’re playing right now, they’re the most complete team we’ve seen from a serve, serve receive, offense, and defensive standpoint,” Cook said.
Oregon has played a fairly tough schedule so far this season, already splitting games against No. 16 Washington State and No. 12 UCLA. Much like the Huskies, when the Ducks (8-2 Pac-12) have lost, they have rebounded immediately and taken the next game. Two teams that can adjust well present an interesting weekend of matchups, allowing Washington to get another top-20 test.
Against the well-rounded team, the Huskies are looking to improve serving, an area which has varied heavily and taken a slow dive in recent games. Before its first ranked matchup in mid-February, Washington was averaging 8.5 aces a game. And although better serve receive from ranked opponents has certainly been a big factor in bringing down that number, in the past six games, the UW has only averaged four per game.
“[I] would like to see us serve at a little bit higher level,” Cook said. “We’ve been missing quite a few serves lately, but more than that, just not putting as much pressure on our opponents as we normally like to.”
The offensive and defensive cohesion Washington has found in the past week has made up for the serving issues and set it up extremely well for the second half of the season, a point which the team passed during the games against Utah.
Washington’s confidence looks like it's trending up, and there aren’t any signs of it stopping anytime soon.
Oregon will be another great ranked matchup for Washington, likely testing whether or not they can consistently bring every aspect of their game together to win sets and possibly advance further up the rankings. The team will head to Eugene to take on the Ducks, with the first game on the road Friday, March 5, at 1 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
