Tokyo Dawgs: Plum makes debut in new Olympic sport on Day 2

The University of Washington has acted as a pipeline to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with dozens of former and current Huskies in Japan for this summer’s games. Tokyo Dawgs highlights the recent performances of Huskies as they compete for gold.
USA women’s basketball 3x3 vs. France and Mongolia (UW alum Kelsey Plum)
With the help of Kelsey Plum, the United States garnered a solid 17-10 win over France in its first match in Tokyo. Plum, along with teammate Stefanie Dolson, was one of the highest scorers of the game, putting six points on the board for the United States, compared with France’s Marie-Eve Paget and Mamignan Toure, who contributed three points each.
Against Mongolia, Plum and the United States fared even better. The team finished with a 0.78 shooting efficiency and 19 rebounds, while Mongolia ended the game with a 0.38 average and 11 rebounds.
Plum and Team USA’s Day 3 opponents include Romania and the ROC (Russian Olympic Committee).
USA softball vs. Australia (UW alums: Ali Aguilar and Heather Tarr; current UW student-athlete: Gabbie Plain)
The United States (4-0) beat Australia (1-3) in a tight 2-1 game, with Ali Aguilar continuing to do a solid job at second base, and Heather Tarr at her post as an assistant coach.
Gabbie Plain was not in the circle for Australia on Day 2.
Day 3 of the Olympics has the United States lined up to play the similarly undefeated Japan, and Australia facing off against Mexico.
Canada softball vs. Japan (UW alums Danielle Lawrie, Jenn Salling, Victoria Hayward)
Danielle Lawrie, Jenn Salling, Victoria Hayward, and the rest of the Canadian softball team (2-2) had a bit of a tough go-around against Japan (4-0), with the game scoreless until Japan scored a run in the eighth and final inning. Lawrie, pitching three innings for Canada, allowed three hits, and gave up the one run that Japan needed to declare victory.
The Canadians will face Italy on Day 3 in Tokyo.
Rowing (UW alums: Megan Kalmoe, Chiara Ondoli, Valentina Iseppi, Will Crothers)
Megan Kalmoe and fellow rower Tracy Eisser competed in the women's pair repechage for the United States, hoping to capitalize on a second chance to advance to the women’s pair semifinals after placing fourth in their previous heat. Kalmoe and Eisser placed second this time, thereby earning a spot in the semifinals.
Italy’s Chiara Ondoli qualified for the B final of the women’s double sculls, placing fourth in the Semifinal 1 with Alessandra Patelli. Valentina Iseppi, also competing for Italy, secured a spot in the A final of the women’s quad sculls repechage, with her teammates placing second behind Australia in a six-boat race.
Will Crothers of Canada will also take part in the men’s pair B final after placing fourth in a six-boat repechage.
