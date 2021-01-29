Huskies win first road game in a sweep of Arizona

Following a split of its first games of the season, the No. 11 Washington volleyball team started its first road trip of the season with a sweep over Arizona.
The Huskies (2-1) looked strong the entire game. The back row defense and inconsistency issues, which led to an unexpected loss during opening night, were clearly put away for their first matchup on the road this year, where they won in three sets 25-21, 25-20, 29-27.
The game mirrored last season’s hitting strengths, with senior middle blocker Lauren Sanders racking up kills and junior setter Ella May Powell creatively dropping dump balls on the Wildcats (0-3). Washington hit .239 overall, while Arizona only managed .129.
Washington also outserved Arizona throughout the game, racking up seven aces split amongst Sanders, senior outside hitter Samantha Drechsel, and junior outside hitter Claire Hoffman. Both teams finished with nine survive errors. The team looked more comfortable than during the opening weekend, passing smoothly to set up good hits and adjusting after some failed defense in the first set.
Although Arizona was able to keep the score close in every set, the Huskies were able to pull through with a lead within the last five points of every set and secure three straight wins for the night.
The biggest fight came in the third, where Washington moved from trailing 24-22 at set point to winning 29-27 after tying twice and several timeouts.
Freshman outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz led the charge for Arizona, helping to keep sets neck and neck with 14 kills and an ace. Still, Arizona fell back every time, unable to snag their first set win of the season. The win is the 18th straight victory for the Huskies against the Wildcats.
Washington looks to continue that streak as it faces Arizona again Saturday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. for the team’s second game on the road.
