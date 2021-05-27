UW’s sixth-inning disaster hands WSU series opener in Pullman

For the first five innings, Logan Gerling was almost untouchable.
Making his second start since his return to the rotation and hoping to extend the Washington baseball team’s winning streak to three games, Gerling scattered three hits and a walk across the five scoreless frames against cross-state rivals Washington State.
But while Gerling shoved on the mound, the Huskies struggled to generate any offense early. However, the UW’s fortunes seemed to change in the top of the sixth. Freshman Michael Brown doubled to lead off the inning, moved to third on a passed ball, and scored easily on an RBI-single from junior Noah Hsue, finally giving Gerling the support he’d been missing.
However, the UW lead didn’t last long. Gerling and the Washington bullpen surrendered eight runs in the bottom of the sixth, condemning the Huskies to an 8-1 loss in Pullman, Washington against the Cougars. It’s the UW’s second consecutive loss to WSU, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, means the Huskies haven’t beaten the Cougars since 2019.
Gerling’s sixth inning started disastrously. His fifth pitch of the inning was launched deep over the wall in right by WSU sophomore Preston Clifford, immediately re-tying the game at 1-1. An error by Brown at first and a walk led head coach Lindsay Meggs to pull Gerling (2-6) for redshirt freshman Stu Flesland III. The lefty gave up a passed ball and an infield single to score one before he was pulled for sophomore David Rhodes.
Like Flesland though, Rhodes failed to record an out. A double scored the last run charged to Gerling, who finished the night with 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing three runs — four earned — on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Rhodes gave up a two-RBI single and another walk before Meggs hooked him for junior Stefan Raeth, who gave up a bases-clearing double and another RBI-single before finally ending the inning. The Cougars (25-22, 12-16 Pac-12) scored eight runs on six hits, two walks, and an error in the frame.
While Washington’s pitching staff collapsed, Washington State’s settled down. Starter Brandon White (6-4) went six innings, giving up one run on two hits and a walk. Senior Michael Newstrom pitched two innings of one-hit relief, and sophomore Caden Kaelber finished the game with a clean ninth.
Combined, the WSU pitchers four-hit the UW, striking out 10, six of which belonged to White. Brown, who finished the day 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored, was the only UW player with more than one hit. Hsue extended his hitting streak to four games, and the only other hit came from pinch-hitter Cole Fontenelle to lead off the ninth inning. As a team, the Huskies (19-29, 5-20 Pac-12) hit just .129, including a 1-for-11 performance with runners in scoring position.
The Huskies will return for Game 2 of the series on Friday, May 28 at 3 p.m.
Reach senior staff reporter Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
