Teves, Sailor lead Washington to overtime comeback victory against SDSU

Twelve yards.
That was the distance between a win and a draw for the Washington men’s soccer team as Dylan Teves stepped up to the penalty spot in overtime.
With the chance to give Washington the win after the Huskies fought back twice, Teves calmly sent SDSU goalkeeper Tetsuya Kadono the wrong way, slotting home and securing the UW’s second Pac-12 win of the season, 3-2. Head coach Jaime Clark credited his team’s tenacity and will to win following the game.
“It was a really hard-fought win and I think these are the wins that galvanize a team,” he said. “You have to win a couple of really close ones along the way and then hopefully you roll and this was one of those.”
Washington was on the front foot for the majority of the match but failed to make their chances count until the final moments.
The Huskies (4-1, 2-1 Pac-12) controlled proceedings throughout the first half, outshooting the Aztecs seven to one. Despite giving the ball away in defensive areas, Washington contained the SDSU offense for the majority of the half. The only shot the Huskies allowed was a penalty, which was scored by Aztec sophomore Blake Bowen in the 38th minute for the opening goal.
“It was one of those where you felt like you might lose giving up two shots,” Clark said.
The Huskies responded strongly after conceding the opening goal though. Only 10 minutes into the second half, UW junior defender Charlie Ostrem cannoned a shot off the post which ricocheted in off a defender into the back of the net, tying the game 1-1.
Ostrem’s goal seemed to be a turning point in the game, the result of the momentum the Huskies had been building. However, the Aztecs (0-2-1 Pac-12) took the lead once again in the 65th minute, as a composed finish from Bowen capped off a strong counter-attack. Despite going down again though, Ostrem said the team wasn’t phased.
“It’s just reliance and backing your teammates,” Ostrem said. “When you get in those tough spots, that’s what defines a season. This year we’ve had to fight back and dig deeper and we did that and made some big plays.”
After creating 23 shots against Cal in their previous match, The Huskies continued to put pressure on their opponents, finding openings in the Aztec defense throughout today’s match and creating 18 shots.
But Washington failed to convert several big first-half chances, which seemed to have cost them the game. The clearest opportunity fell to Lucas Meek who was played in down the left side on a flowing counter-attack. The junior forward struck his shot low and past the keeper, but had it cleared off the goalline by an Aztec defender.
The second half was filled with goal-scoring opportunities for the Huskies too, as the majority of the half was played in the Aztec half. Washington’s pressure forced the SDSU defense to commit 18 fouls over the course of the match.
After creating chance after chance, the Huskies finally got the breakthrough in the 89th minute. A foul on Bowen resulted in a free kick on the right side, and Ostrem’s cross from the dead ball found defender Ryan Sailor, who flicked a header past Kadono to send the game into overtime. The redshirt senior’s first career goal couldn’t have come at a better time for the Huskies.
“You have to keep believing that it’s going to come and actually, these are the types of goals that make you believe,” Clark said.
From there, it only took Washington two minutes of overtime to secure the win. San Diego State freshman midfielder Andre Ochoa committed a foul in the box, setting the stage for Teves to score the winner from the spot.
Washington is back in action Wednesday, Mar. 10, when it hosts Seattle U at 6 p.m.
