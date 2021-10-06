Coming off conference wins, UW heads on the road

Finally, a five-set win went the way of the No. 11 Washington volleyball team.
Despite much of last year’s identity being centered around five-set comeback wins, the UW immediately kicked off conference play this season with two five-set losses.
Starting Pac-12 play 0-2, the Huskies (9-3, 2-2 Pac-12) needed to bounce back last weekend and did, turning around the conference loss streak with two wins against the LA schools.
“[It] felt like a huge step forward, almost like a reinvention of the team I would say,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “We changed some of our team values and obviously made some changes on the court. Just feel like we’re in the right place now.”
Beating UCLA and USC to move 2-2 in Pac-12 play, the Huskies finally got a handle on a conference five-set match Friday and limited USC to four sets Sunday.
While Cook and the team headed into the weekend hoping to find early leads and avoid depending on pulling ahead in later sets, the Huskies found themselves in another five-set battle against a ranked team. This time, it managed to start a bit stronger, and the UW was able to avoid another long-lost match against UCLA, winning the fifth set.
“I was encouraged even in the first two sets,” Cook said. “I thought every part of our game was better, except one that matters a lot, which is serving. We weren’t very good at serving, we were very far off our standard.”
In addition to serving, Cook noted that there are few things the team is focusing on moving forward, including communication and defensive stability.
“It's an experienced team and we feel like communication should be one of our strengths,” Cook said. “It’s not right now, and so kind of demanding it from all members of the team from young to old.”
The weekend against the Arizona schools will likely be one of the only breaks in ranked opponents for much of the remaining season. With Pac-12 play in full swing, every weekend is competitive for Washington, which currently hangs at seventh place in conference standings.
Prepping for more talented outside hitters, Washington heads into the weekend on the road focused on defending and adjusting.
“We were a little better I thought this past weekend,” Cook said. “But still not where we want to be defending good outside hitters.”
Washington picks up on the road to take on Arizona first, with first serve set for Friday at 6 p.m. in Tucson.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.