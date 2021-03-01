Bats go cold as UW can’t take advantage of Bloebaum’s strong start

With one out, and runners on second and third, the Washington baseball team only needed a productive out.
Trailing UTRGV 2-0, and with the speed of junior Braiden Ward on second, the UW could use either a sacrifice fly or a base hit to finally breakthrough and score their first runs of the game.
However, the Huskies came up short, as senior Noah Hsue and junior Christian Jones both grounded out to end the game. Head coach Lindsay Meggs believes his team is still learning the poise necessary for the final inning.
“Those are the moments that decide games,” he said. “We have to be better at that. We have to be better at getting our pitch in those moments. It tends to speed up on you there, sometimes you find yourself getting caught up in it and trying to do things you don’t normally try to do and we’ll be better next time.”
Entering the series finale looking for a sweep and a chance to be over .500 for the first time this season, the Huskies simply couldn’t generate enough offense in Monday’s pitcher’s duel as the Vaqueros salvaged a 2-0 win.
Impressed with his work out of the bullpen so far, Meggs handed the ball to redshirt freshman Adam Bloebaum for the spot start, and the Pittsburgh transfer rewarded him.
The lefty hurled six shutout innings, striking out 10 Vaqueros (3-4) along the way. He surrendered just two hits and one hit batsman on just 62 pitches, and lowered his ERA to 1.74. In his first career collegiate start, just two days after earning his first NCAA save, Bloebaum didn’t allow a single UTRGV runner to make it past second base. He credited the game plan the team’s pitching staff created for his success.
“I think just being able to throw offspeed in fastball counts was really good,” he said. “It’s something that we stress and really try to do as a staff and today it worked out and everything was clicking.”
While Bloebaum was untouchable for the Huskies (3-4), his counterpart, Vaquero starter J.C. Ariza was just as good. The sophomore gave up just one hit and a walk in six innings pitched. Five of his eight strikeouts caught UW batters looking.
Washington’s offensive struggles continued after Ariza left the game, as UTRGV reliever Colton Davis (2-0) threw two more shutout innings. No Huskies had more than one hit, and four had multiple strikeouts. Additionally, Jones and Ward both went hitless for the first time this year.
“They pitched us really good,” Meggs said. “I thought their guy had a really good plan and we lacked a little toughness, we looked a little tired and that’s no excuse. You gotta fight through that.”
Unlike the Huskies, the Vaqueros were finally able to put runs on the board in the top of the eighth. Facing junior Dylan Lamb (0-1), graduate student Christian Sepulveda singled to lead off the inning before advancing to second on a bunt. Two batters latter, facing UW junior Gabe Smith, UTRGV’s RJ Ochoa doubled down the left field line, easily scoring Sepulveda to give the Vaqueros a 1-0 lead. It was the first run scored against the Huskies’ bullpen in 12 ⅓ innings.
Smith limited the damage in the eighth, but ran into trouble again in the ninth after a lead one-out double put a UTRGV runner in scoring position. Meggs went to the bullpen to bring in junior Davis Delorefice, but the reliever gave up a single on his second pitch to pad the Vaquero’s lead, 2-0.
Washington’s offense finally showed life in the bottom of the ninth. Pinch hitter Preston Viltz singled, UW’s second hit of the game, and an error on an infield ground ball hit by Ward put runners on second and third with one out. However, UTRGV reliever Deryk Serbantez shut the door, earning a save and ending the UW’s hopes of a sweep.
“If you don’t score, you’re going to have to be perfect on the mound,” Meggs said. “We walked one guy all day today, strikeout 13, I mean usually you’re going to win that game.”
The Huskies will be back in action Friday, Mar. 5 when they welcome Loyola Marymount to Husky Ballpark to kickoff the weekend with a doubleheader. The first pitch of the first game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
