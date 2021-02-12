Huskies snap eight-game losing streak against Sun Devils

The Washington Women’s basketball team won their first game since Dec. 13, beating Arizona State 50-35 Friday night in Tempe, Ariz. The Huskies win against the Sun Devils to end their eight-game losing streak and their 10-game conference losing streak.
Defense was the key for the Huskies (5-10, 2-10 Pac-12) throughout the game, holding the Sun Devils to only 35 points, the best defensive performance for Washington this season. The Huskies also held the Sun Devils to 20.7% shooting from the field and only 12% shooting from three. The UW forced 14 ASU turnovers and had 10 steals and five blocks.
The Washington defense did not lead to productive offense, however. The Huskies once again had an extremely slow start, scoring seven points in the first quarter and only 20 points in the first half. The Huskies shot 33.3% from the field and only made one three-point attempt.
The Huskies performed better in the second half on the offensive side of the ball, scoring 30 points on 43.5% from the field and 60% from three. Sharing the ball was key for the Washington offense finishing the night with 10 assists, seven of which came in the second half.
Sophomore center Quay Miller and freshman guard Tameiya Sadler led the Huskies in scoring finishing the night with 10 points each. Miller performed well in every aspect of the game finishing the night with eight rebounds, 4 steals, and a block.
Friday’s game was the first time since the Oregon State game that Sadler and senior forward Khayla Rooks had practiced before and been fully healthy before a game. Their presence was felt combining for 13 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.
The previous meeting between Washington and Arizona State was postponed to due a Covid-19 outbreak within the Arizona State program.
The Huskies will hope to build off of the victory as they take on No. 10 Arizona this Sunday in Tucson.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.