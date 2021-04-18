Huskies swept by Cardinal in final regular season Pac-12 matchup

Coming off its first Pac-12 win last week, the Washington men’s tennis team was unable to make up any ground Sunday after losing the doubles point, eventually falling 7-0 to No. 24 Stanford.
The Cardinal (8-4, 5-1 Pac-12), who wrapped up the Pac-12 regular season title with the win, started the match strong and the Huskies (10-10, 1-6 Pac-12) just couldn’t fight back from an early deficit.
Washington’s third doubles pair was swept quickly, making juniors Jack Davis and Alexis Alvarez’s match loss the decider of the point. Davis and Alvarez tried to keep up with Stanford’s best doubles team, managing a few games, but ended up falling 6-3.
After Stanford wrapped up the doubles point, the second doubles court with senior Thibault Cancel and sophomore Clement Chidekh’s game was left unfinished at set point with Washington in the lead.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, the day didn’t get better from there.
Davis was the first to fall in singles on court three, ending his matchup 6-2, 6-3.
The loss set off a chain reaction, as the UW dropped all six doubles matches. Only sophomores Ewen Lumsden and Jack Pulliam were able to force a third set, but Lumsden fell 7-5 in the deciding set while Pulliam lost in a super tiebreak.
Even without wins, every Washington player got at least two games in each set, avoiding any sweeps or complete set wins.
The focus for the Huskies now moves to the Pac-12 Championships in San Diego, California next weekend. The first round is scheduled for Friday, April 23.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.