UW offense stays hot, topples No. 9 UCLA in back-and-forth affair

Entering the fifth inning of Friday’s 7-6 win over No. 9 UCLA, everything had gone about as well as head coach Lindsay Meggs and the Washington baseball team could have hoped.
Tyson Guerrero got his first start for the Huskies (10-13, 2-6) in five weeks after recovering from a leg injury. The sophomore effectively stuck a cork in the Bruins’ high-octane offense for the better part of four-plus innings.
The middle of the UW lineup, meanwhile, had continued to shoulder much of the team’s offensive load, with freshman first-baseman Will Simpson and junior right fielder Christian Jones combining for a 4-for-4 start and giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead through four.
It appeared that kind of offensive output was all Guerrero would need — the Huskies would once again slingshot their way past their goliath Pac-12 foes for a stunning, series-clinching victory.
Instead, the game’s defensive narrative imploded in a hurry. The Bruins finally found their rhythm in the fifth inning, loading the bases and setting the stage for what appeared to be the game-changing eruption Husky fans had been dreading all afternoon.
On a full count, UCLA junior Noah Cardenas crushed a ball well beyond the fences at Jackie Robinson Stadium — a grand-slam that capped off a five-run fifth inning for the Bruins and began the etchings of another mark in the loss column for the UW.
But the Huskies had other ideas. Just a half-inning later, the UW offense came alive, smacking the ball through the lively Los Angeles air. Trailing 5-1, the Huskies racked up five hits — including two doubles and a triple — and six runs to regain the lead in the matter of 15 minutes.
After the Huskies loaded the bases with a steady trickle of baserunners, senior shortstop Ramon Bramasco provided the push that broke the dam open — a double to right field that scored three runs and gave his team a decisive lead.
From there, junior reliever Dylan Lamb, who entered the game in the fifth inning with a rather unimposing 4.82 season ERA, locked the Bruin offense safely away. With the game’s outcome still in doubt, Lamb allowed just one baserunner through 3 ⅔ scoreless innings.
Aside from their fifth-inning flounder, the Huskies once more dominated the Bruins, shredding preconceived Pac-12 expectations. Following yesterday’s 12-hit outburst, they outhit their conference foes again on Friday, this time by an 11-4 margin.
Simpson continued to remind his coaching staff why he should stay in the heart of the lineup. After clubbing an opposite-field homer over the fence in right in game one, Simpson went 3-for-4 in game two, part of an 8-for-14 performance at the heart of the Husky lineup.
On Thursday, following a seven-game losing streak, the Huskies looked primed for a season of youth and rebuilding. Now, having solidified a series win over the Pac-12’s top-ranked Bruins, they move into April with some much-needed mojo.
The Huskies wrap up their three-game set with the Bruins on Saturday at noon before flying home for a series with Arizona State next weekend.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
