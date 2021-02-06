Huskies squander hot start and solid shooting in loss to Ducks

With 13:46 remaining in the first half of the Washington men’s basketball game against Oregon on Saturday afternoon, junior guard Marcus Tsohonis pulled up from beyond the arc and drilled the ball through the bottom of the net.
That shot was the Huskies’ fourth three-point field goal of the first seven minutes of the game. It was the second straight UW bucket following an Oregon turnover. It gave the UW an 18-14 lead.
For a fleeting moment, it looked as though the Huskies (3-14, 2-10 Pac-12) might take the Ducks (10-4, 5-3 Pac-12) to the wire again.
No more than 30 seconds later, Oregon redshirt senior Eugene Omoruyi sank a three of his own. Then, freshman Franck Kepnang banked in a jumper. And then another one. Suddenly, the Huskies couldn’t guard a stick.
The Huskies then watched the Ducks run off on a 15-2 spurt over four minutes to take a 29-20 lead, a deficit which would prove insurmountable. Despite lights-out three-point shooting and a few second-half runs, they never could climb back, losing 86-74.
“We came out with great energy and were moving the ball, sharing the ball,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “And then we go through periods where, you know, Oregon starts amping up their defense, and we just get a little selfish. We get one-dimensional.”
Hopkins’ frustration stems largely from his players’ inability to make the right pass, often taking the ball too deep against a big rather than kicking it out to an open teammate. With 14 turnovers and just 11 assists, it hardly mattered that the Huskies shot 47% from beyond the arc.
That lack of sharing directly affected the UW punctured the UW’s brief lead, which evaporated in under two minutes.
“That’s how you win — by sharing it and doing it as a team,” Hopkins said. “We’d go through some times, periods of ‘I haven’t gotten a shot.’ They try to go out, and they try to get their own shot. It’s just not acceptable. We don’t have a large margin for error. Sometimes that happens — it happened tonight, for a period.”
From the outside looking in, one could check the statsheet and guess that Hopkins and his team had their offensive scheme locked and loaded.
The Huskies shot a respectable 51% from the field and 71.4% from the line. Beyond the three-point arc, they hit a scorching 47.4% on the afternoon, including 5-for-10 in the second half.
But as efficient as the UW offense may have been, Oregon’s was equally as hot and the Huskies just couldn’t put together any kind of defense when it mattered. After giving up 86 points to the Ducks on Saturday, the Huskies surrendered at least 77 points for the 11th consecutive game — the longest active streak in the country.
“There’s not too many adjustments you can make,” Hopkins said. “Tonight, we tried to go back to our original zone for the most part, just to give them a different look. Once they got hot, we tried to make the adjustment. Once they were hot, they were hitting end-of-the-shot-clock threes, they were hitting from deep.”
When it was all said and done, they’d allowed the Ducks to shoot 48-percent from deep on 25 attempts, gut shots that knocked the remaining wind out of any possible last gasps the Huskies may have had.
Down 76-57 with under seven minutes remaining, Hopkins’ squad went on an 8-0 run, clawing back to within 11. But, alas, the hole was too deep and the Oregon offense too potent.
After the game, though — all frustration aside — Hopkins said his team has much to cherish from a rather disappointing season.
“The one thing that we’ve been able to be successful in is staying healthy, and that’s really probably the most important thing,” Hopkins said. “And I’ll knock on wood to make sure we stay that way for the rest of the year. We’ve just gotta be resilient and go through it, keep working hard, keep getting better, and learn from an unprecedented season.”
