Tina Langley tapped as next women’s basketball coach

The UW athletic department announced Tina Langley as its next women’s basketball head coach Monday afternoon. Langley spent her past six seasons as the head coach at Rice.
"We are thrilled to bring someone in of Tina's caliber to lead our young women," athletic director Jen Cohen said. "Throughout the search process, Tina stood out as the ideal leader for this program. Her commitment to the development of students both on and off the court, combined with her vision for bringing the program back to competing for championships made her a perfect fit for our culture.
“Her basketball accolades certainly speak for themselves and we look forward to watching her build something special here on Montlake."
Langley went 126-61 during her time at Rice, becoming the winningest coach in school history. In 2021, Langley led the Owls to a 23-4 record, their third outright Conference USA championship and the school’s first-ever WNIT championship. Langley had previously led the Owls to the NCAA tournament in 2019 and was named C-USA Coach of the Year for the 2018-19 season.
"I couldn't be more excited and honored to join the University of Washington and be the next head coach of the women's basketball team," Langley said. "This is an elite institution that offers an unbelievable experience both academically and athletically and I'm humbled to have the opportunity to compete in the best conference in women's basketball.”
Prior to being the head coach at Rice, Langley was an assistant at many successful programs including Maryland, Georgia, and Clemson. She reached back-to-back Final Fours during her time at Maryland. Langley is a native of Alabama and played basketball at Bevill State Community College before transferring to the University of West Alabama.
Langley is replacing Jody Wynn, who went 38-75 during her four years at Washington, finishing the 2021 season with a 7-14 record before being fired.
Washington will formally introduce Langley during a virtual press conference Wednesday.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
