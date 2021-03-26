UW no-hit by OSU, drops fifth straight game

The Washington baseball team's poor start to the season continued Friday evening as it was unable to muster a hit against No. 21 Oregon State. The Huskies (8-11, 0-4 Pac-12) dropped their fifth straight game, losing to the Beavers (15-5, 4-3 Pac-12) 3-0.
The Washington offense, which has been the weak link for the team all season, hit a new low for the season as Oregon State threw a combined no-hitter Friday night.
“This game is so much like life,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said, “ When you think it can’t get any worse it can. We’d been struggling and this was probably the toughest night we had.
Four Oregon State pitchers, starter Kevin Abel, and relievers Joey Mundt, Chase Watkins, and Jake Mulholland combined for the no-hitter. The Huskies were able to reach base six times on walks and hit by pitches but that was the extent of their offense performance.
Defensively, the Huskies performed much better than they did on offense holding the Beavers to only three runs.
The Beavers scored their first run in the top of the second, scoring after junior starting pitcher Logan Gerling committed a one-out balk allowing Oregon State third baseman Jake Dukart to score. Fortunately for Gerling, he was able to escape the inning with only one run surrendered, getting a strikeout and fielders’ choice to close out the inning.
“I was pleased with Gerling’s performance,” Meggs said. “I know they can swing the bat. Give him credit only allowing two runs, one of them being a balk.”
Gerling once again pulled some magic in the top of the fourth. With the bases loaded and one out, it looked like the Beavers would certainly get runs out of the inning, that was until the Huskies pulled a clutch 4-6-8 double play to get out of the inning.
The junior’s night ended in the fifth after giving up a single down the third baseline, to allow the Beavers to score their second run of the night. Gerling finished the night pitching 4.2 innings, with 68 pitches thrown, four strikeouts, and only two earned runs.
Following Gerling’s departure, the Washington relievers only allowed one run. The defense was once again big for the Huskies, with a big double play keeping the Beavers from scoring more runs. The Beavers finished the night leaving nine runners on base.
“We played good defense, we made good pitches, we turned three double plays,” Meggs said. “Obviously the glaring issue is the offense, as it has been since the beginning of the season.”
The Huskies will try and bounce back against the Beavers on Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m. in the second game of their three game series.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
