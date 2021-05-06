Bye week has UW recharged, ready for senior weekend against Utah

For the better part of the past decade, the No. 5 Washington softball team has been defined by a select group of players.
With the pandemic-shortened 2020 season allowing seniors to return for another year in addition to 2021’s graduating class, the Huskies (35-9, 13-4 Pac-12) have eight seniors on their roster.
This weekend against Utah, the era of Sis Bates, Morganne Flores, and many more begins to draw to a close when the players are honored during senior week.
As Washington head coach Heather Tarr points out, the special group playing in a unique season makes the senior week all the more sentimental.
“With our class of eight seniors that will be moving on, that is a big part of our culture, a big part of who we’ve been over the past five years,” she said. “Maybe if we had one senior it would be different, but you never want to take for granted that you get this group of players to be around.”
With the collegiate eligibility of super seniors Bates, Flores, Kaija Gibson, and Taryn Atlee expiring after this season, the end of their careers is the only certainty from the group.
The NCAA granted another season of eligibility to all athletes as a result of the pandemic, giving players such as senior pitcher Gabbie Plain an opportunity to return in 2022. For the rest of Tarr’s seniors, the option to play another year of softball is not a simple choice. Funding for a graduate program and finding a place to play are all difficult decisions. As of now, the only senior besides Plain considering playing another year is utility Noelle Hee.
But for players like Atlee, the fifth year has served as a learning experience. Despite decreased playing time, she has demonstrated leadership skills both on and off the field, serving as a mentor to some of the younger players on the team.
“Just to be in that starting nine on the field, it’s difficult just because of how good our team is and how deep our lineup is,” she said. “When I really think about it, I would almost say this is one of my favorite years. I’ve been able to learn and really understand what it means to be a good teammate and how important that role is.”
There will be a lot to learn about the team as a whole during the final two weeks of the season, as Washington is coming off of a brutal series loss to UCLA two weekends ago.
The Huskies are hoping the rest from the recent bye week, motivation from the series loss to the Bruins, and energy surrounding senior week will help them in the final two weeks of the regular season.
After only the second back-to-back losses of the season, the Huskies will be looking to snap the losing streak on Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m. against the Utes (20-27, 2-16).
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.