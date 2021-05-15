Atlee’s seventh inning RBI saves the day for Washington

Tied at one game a piece in the conference series, the No. 5 Washington softball team and Stanford entered the final game of Pac-12 play looking to cap off their respective seasons with a win before the postseason.
It was a matchup of two aces Saturday, with Washington senior Gabbie Plain and Stanford sophomore Alana Vawter toeing the pitcher’s dirt. Entering Saturday’s matchup, each pitcher had tossed a gem in the series, with Plain shutting out the Cardinal on Thursday and Vawter limiting the Huskies to just one run on Saturday.
Describing the rubber match of the series as a pitcher’s duel would be an understatement, as both arms carried a shutout into the sixth inning, but it was Washington fifth-year senior Taryn Atlee who proved to be the saving grace, slapping a go-ahead RBI-single in the seventh inning to give the Huskies a 1-0 win and a series victory.
Atlee was the only Washington bat to figure out Vawter (21-9), going 2-for-3 at the plate in her final regular season game in the purple in gold.
Her hitting couldn’t have been more timely, as the teams entered the seventh inning in a scoreless tie. Senior Noelle Hee drew a leadoff walk to open the threat for the UW. Pinch running for Hee, sophomore Jadelyn Allchin advanced to second on a sacrifice groundout from sophomore Kelley Lynch to put herself in scoring position with one out and Atlee at the plate.
Playing in front of her grandmother for the very first time in her collegiate career, Atlee dug deep, sending a 2-0 pitch past the diving glove on Stanford shortstop Emily Young. Allchin turned the corner at third base, scampering home with a head-first slide, beating the throw and giving Washington a 1-0 lead.
Before the Huskies (41-11, 18-5 Pac-12) broke the tie, the Cardinal (31-20, 9-12) threatened to open the game’s scoring in the fifth.
With runners on first and second and one out, shortstop Sis Bates dove to her left and saved a ball from leaving the infield, tossed to second base for a force out, but the throw was late and the runner was safe. Being aggressive, Stanford sent its lead runner around from second but was out at home by inches, as catcher Morganne Flores applied the tag for Washington. Plain (29-2) then got a groundout to end the inning, keeping the game scoreless.
Plain did her best to prove that Friday’s loss was an anomaly, throwing her second complete game shutout of the weekend and 11th of the season.
The Australian senior continued to put her name across the UW record book. By striking out the side in the fifth inning, Plain became just the fourth Washington pitcher to record 300 or more strikeouts in a season. She finished her day with six strikeouts in total, bringing her season total to 302.
Although the regular season is over, Washington won’t have to wait long for its postseason fate. The NCAA Tournament selection show is scheduled for Sunday, May 16, at 6 p.m and will be televised on ESPN2. Washington will almost certainly host the NCAA Regionals, and if it is announced as one of the top-eight seeds, will also host the NCAA Super Regionals, should it advance from the first weekend of postseason play.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
