Huskies look to get comfortable in first home meet of season

Nothing has been normal throughout the past year, but for the Washington gymnastics team, this year has been as tough as things get.
Not only have the Huskies been forced to adjust to social distancing protocols, but former head coach Elise Ray-Statz resigned less than three months prior to the season; the Huskies feature six freshmen; and they just kicked off their season with two straight road competitions.
Considering all the circumstances at hand, head coach Ralph Rosso couldn’t be more excited to return home to the familiar floor of Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
“Being home, starting on vault, it’s adrenaline and power — you can start aggressive right out of the gate,” he said. “Sometimes on bars you need to be a little mindful and purposeful — releasing the bar and angles, and there’s so many more things that matter. You tend to be a little bit more conservative. On vault, it’s power, so you can attack right away. The start is really important for us.”
Heading into their third meet of the season, the Huskies are still searching for that strong start. In its previous two competitions, Washington has fallen behind early following some shaky performances on uneven bars, failing to score higher than 48.100 points as a team.
The poor starts have been indicative of the Huskies’ performances as a whole, as their highest score of the season, 193.300, is nearly a full three points worse than any meet last season.
Although the execution on the floor has yet to live up to expectations, Washington is learning a lot about itself in the young season. With only two seniors on its roster, Allie Smith and Geneva Thompson, extra responsibility has been placed on the shoulders of Washington’s underclassmen.
Last Saturday at Utah, Katie McNamara joined fellow freshman Skylar Killough-Wilhelm as only the third Washington freshman to compete in the all-around since 2014. Killough-Wilhelm has competed in both meets this season.
Without any collegiate experience to their names, though, the freshmen can only do so much.
“In any normal year it’s always important for the upperclassmen to lead the way,” Rosso said. “Show them how we operate within our program, our workout ethic, our standards, how we interact with people. I think more than ever, with all of the challenges we have, they have done a really great job with that.”
To show the fresh faces the ropes, Thompson has filled the role of team leader. Even with the lack of experience around her, Thompson has embraced her seniority, putting it all in on the floor and encouraging her teammates as they get their first taste of collegiate competition.
“Honestly it’s not really hard, just because UW gymnastics as a whole is a family — it makes it easy,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a senior or a freshman, everyone is equal on the team and we’re all sisters. We have that family vibe and culture that makes it easier.”
As one of only two gymnasts from the state of Washington on the UW roster, Thompson has the natural qualities of a successful, local, and experienced leader.
Throughout her three seasons in purple and gold, she has steadily improved. In her freshman year, Thompson did not appear competitively in a meet; just last season, her junior year, she was named First Team All-Pac-12 for vault.
“Geneva has sort of been through it all,” Rosso said. “She was with us four years ago when we made our last national championship appearance. She’s been in the lineup all three years that she’s competed. She’s got that bit of this ‘Let me show you how to do this’ mentality, as well as this nurturing side to her. I think she’s really good with people’s emotions. You can feel the love from her.”
With Thompson settling into her leadership role and the young gymnasts finally getting some experience under their belt, the Huskies return home in search of their first victory. The UW won’t have to wait long, as Oregon State comes to town Monday, Feb. 8, just two weeks after knocking off Washington in Corvallis, 194.925-192.875.
Monday’s meet is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.
