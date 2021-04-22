Washington reflects on subpar season heading into Pac-12 Championships

Currently holding a 10-10 record, the Washington men’s tennis team reflects on its season with disappointment but sees an opportunity to prove its worth: the Pac-12 Championships.
In its final match against Stanford, Washington was unable to capitalize on its home-court advantage, losing on every court and only able to force one third set. Despite the convincing loss, head coach Matt Anger saw positives in some of the matches.
“I think we played well on a couple of courts,” he said. “But we can’t just be in it on a few courts; we have to do well on all of the courts.”
After the loss against the Cardinal (9-4, 6-1 Pac-12), the Huskies (10-10, 1-6 Pac-12) look to get revenge when they once again face the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 championships Saturday.
“We’ve got to look for little cracks where we can be a point or two better,” Anger said. “We want to put a little more pressure on them, and that’s what we’ve been working on.”
The loss against Stanford was also the last home match for the two seniors on the team, Thibault Cancel and Alexis Alvarez. With two seniors leaving the team, the Huskies hope that they can leave it all out on the courts and send them off in a satisfactory way.
“I’m going to miss them when they’re gone, and I’ve really enjoyed their time when they’ve been here,” Anger said.
Holding a 1-6 Pac-12 record, the Huskies’ struggles can be chalked up to their issues in the doubles and away matches. They only came away with two away wins and, at one point, had lost five doubles matches in a row.
With the season nearing the end, Anger now looks back on its entirety with mixed feelings.
“I look back on the season and I think we could have done better, but I look ahead and I’m excited,” Anger said. “Here’s an opportunity for us to prove ourselves in the conference tournament.”
Throughout the season, the Huskies weren’t always the most consistent team. However, they showed flashes of brilliance when defeating Oregon and putting up a fight against No. 21 Arizona State.
All of this leads to one question: Can Washington turn its season around and surprise us with a Pac-12 championship run?
There won’t be much of a wait to find out, as the Huskies open their Pac-12 tournament in the quarterfinals against the Cardinal on Saturday, April 24.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith atsports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.