Pro Husky Highlights: NFL Draft recap

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s special edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the NFL Draft and the four Huskies that were selected.
Joe Tryon, LB, Round 1 Pick 32, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The first former Washington football player to go off the board came at the very end of the first round as linebacker Joe Tyron went to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. Tryon will join a team that is already loaded on defense, with all of its Super Bowl starters returning. He will be reunited with former Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea after redshirting during Vea’s final season at Washington.
“I’m proud of all of those guys,” Washington head coach Jimmy Lake said. “So much hard work has been paid off. I know those guys are gonna give it their all and be great ambassadors of the University of Washington.”
Tyron was a dominant force for the Huskies before opting out of the 2020 season. During his two years at the UW, Tryon recorded 61 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks, eight of which came during his 2019 campaign. He was named to the 2019 All-Pac-12 Second Team and appeared on multiple preseason watchlists before opting out of the 2020 season.
Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Round 2 Pick 41, Detroit Lions
Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike became the second Washington player selected, going to the Detroit Lions in the second round Friday night. Onwuzurike is expected to see significant playing time in Detroit, as the Lions look to improve a defense that finished last in total yards and points allowed last season.
Onwuzurike played three full seasons with Washington before opting out of the 2020 season. He was a force during those three seasons and finished his Washington career with 95 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Onwuzurike was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team in 2019. Similar to Tryon, Onwuzurike was on the watchlist for multiple 2020 awards before opting out.
Elijah Molden, DB, Round 3 Pick 100, Tennessee Titans
Defensive back Elijah Molden went off the board late in the third round Friday night, joining the long line of Washington defensive backs to be drafted into the NFL. Molden was the second cornerback taken by the Titans after first rounder Caleb Farely from Virginia Tech. Tennessee is clearly trying to improve its secondary, and Molden will be a key to its future.
Molden played four seasons with Huskies, playing in every game each season. During his time at Washington, Molden was a two-time First Team All-Pac-12 player as well as a two-time Second Team All-American. He finished his career with 153 total tackles as well as five interceptions and 25 pass deflections.
Keith Taylor, DB, Round 5 Pick 166, Carolina Panthers
The final Washington player to be selected was cornerback Keith Taylor in the fifth round by the Carolina Panthers. At 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, Taylor has the measurables to be a solid cornerback in the NFL. He is the second corner the Panthers drafted after taking Jaycee Horn from South Carolina in the top 10.
Taylor will join former Husky linebacker Shaq Thompson in Carolina. Taylor played four seasons at Washington; in 43 games, he had 91 total tackles and 10 pass deflections. He was the fourth Washington defender to be drafted in 2021.
Defensive tackle Josiah Bronson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints. During his three seasons at Washington, he recorded 42 tackles and three sacks.
“It’s definitely motivating,” junior Edefuan Ulofoshio said about his former teammates in the draft. “Just because you see how hard they worked when they were here. Like Joe, [Elijah], [Keith], Levi; all those guys were here. They were the first guys in, last guys out. And they were always working. Doing extra stuff, bringing in the young guys. So for them to get drafted, and to get drafted as high as they did, it didn’t surprise me.”
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.