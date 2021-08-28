As offense struggles, Washington drops first ranked matchup of the season

Saturday wasn’t the best day for the No. 4 Washington volleyball team, which lost its first ranked matchup of the season to No.11 Ohio State in four sets.
After a solid win in the first set, the Huskies (1-1) quickly fell off and struggled to pull together to grab a lead. Starting in the second, the Huskies had to play catchup with the Buckeyes (2-0) and never managed to gain enough ground as hitting fell off and the Buckeyes pushed on.
With outside hitters Samantha Drechsel and Madi Endsley hitting well below .100, the UW offense struggled to end rallies in its favor and fell behind as the sets continued. Washington finished hitting just .126, opposed to Ohio State’s .239, with the fourth set especially low at .024.
Back row defense remained unbalanced against Ohio State’s offence as it continued to put down kills and come out on top in rallies. Three Buckeyes ended with 13 or more kills, while no Huskies found more than 12.
As hitting declined, the fourth set ended in the biggest set deficit of the day as the Huskies fell 25-18.
Hoping to rebound from Saturday’s upset, Washington will continue on the road to take on Illinois in nearly a week.
