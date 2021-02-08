Washington breaks 194.000 for first time this season against OSU

For the third straight meet, the Washington gymnastics team showed improvement, posting a season-high and breaking 194.000 for the first time this season.
Welcoming Oregon State to Alaska Airlines Arena on Monday, Washington started off shaky on vault. The Huskies scored a 48.650, its worst collective performance in the event all season. Junior Amara Cunningham’s 9.825. Four UW gymnasts finished with scores higher than 9.725 but the other two finished below 9.600.
However, the Huskies rebounded on the uneven bars. Washington had its best performance of the year in the event, scoring a 48.650 mainly due to a 9.900 from senior Geneva Thompson which tied her career high and won her the event title. The Huskies struggled on the beam though, scoring just 47.875. Only freshman Cathy Eksteen, making her collegiate debut, scored more than a 9.700 as she finished with a 9.725 to lead the team.
But the UW once again rebounded on their best event, the floor routine, as the Huskies final score of 48.875 was by far the team’s best score of the season. Thompson recorded a 9.825 and on opposite ends of the experience spectrum redshirt senior Allie Smith and freshman Gabi Wickman both scored 9.725. Cunningham though, was the star of the event, landing a 9.900 to win the event.
Washington finished the night with a final score of 194.050, its best result of the season.
In the all-around, Thompson finished first at the event with a final score of 39.100, edging Oregon State’s Kayla Bird by just 0.050, and after debuting in the all-around against Utah, freshman Katie McNamara improved her overall score to 38.300.
Washington is back in action Sunday, Feb. 14 with a home meet against UCLA scheduled for 1 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamshita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.