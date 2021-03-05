Multi-home run night from Huskey highlights another Washington victory

Last season, Madison Huskey started only four games.
After four starts in the first nine games of the season, Huskey moved to the bench for the final 16 games of 2020.
In seven starts so far in 2021, the junior outfielder is doing her best to stay in the lineup.
Friday night against Hawai’i, Huskey led the No. 8 Washington softball team with her second multi-home run game of the season, both two-run home runs, as the Huskies won 11-3.
The Huskies (14-2) got the scoring going right away, with four of the first five batters reaching base. A double by junior Sami Reynolds and a single by fifth-year senior Kaija Gibson scored the first two runs of the game to give Washington a 2-0 lead.
Starting pitcher sophomore Kelley Lynch held the Rainbow Warriors’ (0-2) bats in check during the first two innings, working around three walks with four strikeouts as the Dawgs held onto the lead.
Huskey’s first fence-clearing hit of the night came in the third inning. After Lynch singled, Huskey drove the ball to left field to push the UW lead to 4-0. Senior Noelle Hee followed with a solo shot and Reynolds plated two more with a single as the lead expanded to seven.
Making her first start in five games, the command issues finally caught up to Lynch, as a leadoff walk in the third inning eventually resulted in the first run of the series for the Rainbow Warriors.
Lynch matched a season-high, walking five batters, as Hawai’i eventually scored two more in the fifth inning, but not before Washington had a comfortable lead and the run-rule in play. Before Lynch’s hiccup in the fifth inning, Huskey added her second home run of the night in the fourth, this one going to center field to score Gibson.
The offensive outburst from Huskey is a positive sign for the junior who entered the year on a down note.
A frequent starter during her freshman season in 2019, Huskey batted .270 with five home runs and 17 RBIs, as Washington advanced to the World Series in Oklahoma City. In the shortened 2020 season, head coach Heather Tarr opted to start then-junior Livy Shiele over Huskey in right field. Shiele’s hot bat combined with a sinking .220 average from Huskey resulted in little playing time for the Cerritos, Calif. native after the first few games.
Just 17 games into 2021, Huskey has turned her offense around.
The junior is batting .440 with 12 RBIs in just seven starts. Her four home runs are also just one shy of her career high set in 2019.
With Reynolds locking down the left field spot and sophomore Jadelyn Allchin the frequent starter in center — she has been out of the lineup the past five games for neither injury or sickness — the face in right field has been a mix between Huskey, Schiele, and freshman Lilly Agan.
Huskey is doing her best to turn around 2020’s step-back, and with more performances like Friday night, she’ll be a frequent name in the lineup for the remainder of the season.
Notwithstanding the struggles from Lynch in the circle, it was a complete game from Washington, as it committed no errors for the sixth straight game and hit double-digit runs for the fifth time this season.
The final game of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. before Washington returns home for the Husky Classic next weekend.
