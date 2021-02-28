Washington loses third straight against Arizona State

The Washington men’s tennis team failed to get a Pac-12 win in its two games in the desert, as Arizona State beat the UW in a close match Sunday, finishing 5-2.
After experiencing their first doubles loss on Friday, sophomore Clement Chidekh and senior Thibaut Cancel did not bounce back, as they lost 6-2 and gave the doubles point to Arizona State.
After losing the doubles point and five of the first sets in the singles matches, it seemed as though the Sun Devils (9-1, 2-0 Pac-12) were going to cruise to an easy win. However, The Huskies put up a fight to force one tiebreaker and three third sets.
With the score at 3-1, it all came down to sophomore Ewen Lumsden to keep the Huskies (4-5, 0-2 Pac-12) in the game, as he faced a third set after losing 6-1 and winning 6-3. However, the third set proved to be a dominant performance by his opponent, as Lumsden lost 6-1 and ensured the win for the Sun Devils.
Chidekh came into this game after facing his first singles loss on Friday against Arizona. After winning the first set 6-1, Chidekh found himself down 3-1 in the second and a third set seemed likely. However, he was able to, once again, prove his exceptional ability on the court, as he came back and won the second set 6-4.
Junior Jack Davis gave the Huskies their second point after winning a tight game against the Sun Devil’s Tim Ruehl. After losing the first set 6-3, Davis was tied 5-5 in the second and calmly closed it out with a 7-5 win. Despite the fact that Arizona State had already won the game, Davis was still able to win his individual match and won 6-3 in the third.
Junior Adam Torocsik lost the first set 6-3 and found himself trying to keep the game alive in a tiebreaker in the second set. Torocsik was able to narrowly beat his opponent in the second and was outclassed in third, losing 6-1.
Sophomore Jack Pulliam was tied 5-5 in the first set, however, was not able to close it out, as he lost 7-5. Pulliam faced another close set in the second and lost 6-4, giving the Sun Devils a hard-fought point.
Freshman Han Chih-Lin also lost 7-5 in the first set and ended up losing the match in the second with a score of 6-4.
Washington’s trip to Arizona proved to be a disappointing one, as they are going home without a win and an 0-2 start in Pac-12. The Huskies play Portland State on Mar. 6 at 12 p.m. in a non Pac-12 game, as they try to bounce back from their third loss in a row.
Reach contributing writer Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.