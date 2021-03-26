ASU squeaks by UW after sneaky baserunning leads to walk-off steal of home

Mayhem.
That word only begins to summarize the scene that unfolded on the diamond Friday night in Tempe, Arizona between the No. 6 Washington softball team and No. 14 Arizona State.
With the game tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, freshman pitcher Sarah Willis (2-1) looked to retire the ASU batters and send the game into extra innings, but some skillful base running from the Sun Devils (18-6) with one out led to a walk-off victory.
Willis, who entered the game in the sixth inning in relief of starting pitcher Gabbie Plain, struck out the first batter of the seventh inning on four pitches. Then, ASU’s Kindra Hackbarth sent a ball to the wall in left-center field. A poor throw from the Huskies’ (22-3) center fielder Lilly Agan allowed Hackbarth to advance to third, putting the game-winning run 60 feet from home.
It looked as if Willis was going to record her second strikeout of the inning, but a check swing allowed ASU cleanup hitter Jazmine Hill to stay in the count and eventually draw a walk.
With runners on the corners, the chaos ensued, as the Sun Devils attempted some base-running trickery.
On the first pitch of the next at-bat, Hill headed for second looking to steal, luering the throw from Washington catcher Morganne Flores before Hackbarth started to head home in an attempt to score. Hackbarth was caught in a pickle, allowing Hill to come around from first base, but both runners ended up back at third, occupying the same base.
Washington shortstop Sis Bates tagged the lead runner, Hackbarth, then pursued Hill as she took off back for second base, tagging her with ball-in-glove on a dive, recording an out.
While Bates applied a tag to the lead runner at third base, Hackbarth technically occupied the base with both runners aboard, so neither out was recorded. With the umpire calling no out at third base, Hackbarth headed home, beating the throw, as Arizona State emerged with a 5-4 victory.
Before the madness, the first three and a half innings couldn’t have gone much better for Washington, playing its first conference road game in 691 days.
The UW bats got off to a hot start in the desert heat, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after four innings.
The scoring started right away, as the Huskies (22-2) jumped on Sun Devils’ (17-6) starting pitcher Cielo Meza with three straight singles in the first inning. It all came with two outs, as junior SilentRain Espinoza drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single to center field.
Senior Noelle Hee continued her powerful start to the season, launching her fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, in the second inning, to extend the UW lead to 2-0. In just 20 at-bats, Hee has seven hits, five of which are home runs.
Bates added to the lead with a 2-RBI single in the fourth, as the Huskies looked to cruise behind senior ace Gabbie Plain the rest of the way.
But the lead didn’t last for long.
After allowing two or fewer runs in 13 straight starts to open the season, Plain was unusually ineffective Friday night, surrendering four runs on six hits and two walks in five innings of work.
It was an atypical performance from the starting pitcher, allowing Arizona State to rally with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth, before being pulled for Willis in the sixth inning.
The UW offense shut down after the early outburst, managing just one hit in the final three innings against ASU relief pitchers Allison Royalty and Lindsay Lopez.
Washington will look to avenge its loss Saturday, March 27 as it takes on ASU in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the second game following shortly after.
Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards
