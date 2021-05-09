Seniors shine on senior day to help Washington complete sweep of Utah

Seven senior starters, seven hits, and seven runs.
The seniors delivered in the third inning Sunday afternoon for the No. 5 Washington softball team.
It was fitting for the seniors to find success, as Sunday was senior day at Husky Softball Stadium. While the Huskies are likely to play a few more home games this year in the postseason, head coach Heather Tarr celebrated her unique graduating class against Utah by slotting seven seniors in the lineup.
Those soon-to-be alums left their mark against the Utes, all reaching base and driving in four of the Huskies’ 11 runs, helping Washington complete the series sweep with an 11-4 victory.
“We don’t often do that on senior day, emptying the bench and letting them all play,” Tarr said. “But with this team we told them, ‘We can win with ‘em on the field and win with ‘em off the field,’ and a lot of time that’s not said about a team. I think that’s a huge compliment to all of them.”
This year, Washington has nine seniors on its roster due to the shortened 2020 season. With eight numbers painted in the outfield, the only senior planning to utilize the extra season of eligibility due to COVID-19 is pitcher Gabbie Plain, who got the start in the circle for the UW on Sunday.
Much like Saturday against Plain (27-1), the Utes (20-31, 2-19 Pac-12) were able to generate some early offense playing small ball.
In the second inning, cleanup hitter Alyssa Barrera reached first base after a ball skipped off of second base, handcuffing Washington shortstop Sis Bates and forcing a close play at first. A bunt hit followed by a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with one out, then a run scored on a single from AJ Militello to put the Utes on the board first.
But the Huskies (39-9, 16-4) struck back, sparked by their seniors in the third inning. Livy Schiele led off the inning with her second double of the season, pulling one over the head of the Utah right fielder. Bates followed, dropping down a perfect bunt to reach first base.
All junior Baylee Klingler had to do was put a ball in play to score Schiele from third with her speed. But Klingler did more, driving a ball to the wall in left-center, scoring Bates from first and putting the UW ahead 2-1.
The hits kept coming for the Huskies, with singles from graduate senior Morganne Flores, junior Sami Reynolds, and sophomore Kelley Lynch, extending the lead to three.
Washington’s seniors re-emerged again. Taryn Atlee was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Emma Helm drew a bases-loaded RBI-walk, then Kaija Gibson drove home two more, making it 7-1 with an RBI-single to center field.
“It’s so cool that our team is so dynamic that we can all start,” Gibson said. “We can all play a part in the game that we play. Every single one of us was able to play a part in the game today.”
Going through a number of pitchers, Utah could not find the answer against the hot Washington bats. The Huskies scored two more in the fourth inning. Flores hit an RBI-double to right, was pinch ran for by Megan Vandegrift, who later scored on a sac fly from Lynch to put the run-rule in play at 9-1.
Although Plain could have continued, Washington brought in senior pitcher Pat Moore to try and close out the game in run-rule. Moore was just two strikes away from ending the game, but a two-RBI-triple followed by an RBI-single kept the Utes in the game at 9-4.
Reynolds took advantage of the extra opportunity to bat in the sixth inning. Her 11th home run of the year also gave Washington its 11th run of the game, a two-run blast over the 220-foot sign in straight-away center field.
Plain re-entered in the seventh inning, getting two strikeouts and a groundout to end the game and give Washington its 39th win of the year.
After wrapping up its final home series of the season, Washington has one week of Pac-12 play remaining, hitting the road to take on Stanford. The series will begin Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m.
