UW distance runners getting underway at Raleigh Relays

Washington runners partook in three events in Raleigh North Carolina on Thursday: the men’s 1500 meter, the men’s 5000 meter and the women’s 10,000 meter.
Senior Mick Stanovsek was the top finisher for the UW, finishing in fourth at the 1500 meter and only 1.5 seconds behind the first place finisher. The Cleveland, Ohio native ran the race in 3 minutes and 40.95 seconds, which was fourth all time in school history.
Three other Huskies landed themselves in the top-25 at the 1500 meter. Freshman Cruz Culpepper trailed Stanovsek by less than one second, earning himself seventh overall in the race with a time of 3 minutes and 41.29 seconds. Culpepper’s time also broke Washington's freshman record and put him at number six in school history.
Rounding out the top-25 were freshman Joe Waskom in 11th with a time of 3 minutes and 45.08 seconds and freshman Leo Daschbach in 25th with a time of 3 minutes and 47.26 seconds.
The Washington men also made some noise in the 5000 meter race, placing two runners in the top-25.
Senior runner Andrew Jordan ran a time of 13 minutes and 46.41 seconds, earning him sixth at the race, while junior Issac Green finished in 15th with his time of 13 minutes and 56.23 seconds.
The women’s 10000 meter race wrapped up the day in Raleigh North Carolina. Washington had one runner in the top-25 at that event and two in the top-30.
Freshman Andrea Markezich led the way for the UW women, running a time of 35 minutes and 15.79 seconds, while senior Hannah Waskom also made it into the top-30 running a time of 35 minutes and 45.39 seconds.
Washington track and field will be back in action Friday with athletes scheduled to run in the women’s 1500 meter and 5000 meter, and the men’s 10000 meter race.
