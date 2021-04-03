Washington swept for fifth Pac-12 loss in a row

After being swept yesterday against USC, the Washington mens’ tennis team had no answer for a dominant performance from UCLA, losing 7-0.
The Huskies’ (9-9, 0-5 Pac-12) struggles in the doubles matches continued today, as the Bruins put in a strong performance to start off the match.
Freshman Han-Chih Lin and sophomore Ewen Lumsden were unable to win a game, losing their match 6-0. Senior Thibault Cancel and junior Jack Davis gave an early point to UCLA after losing 6-3.
And the dominant performance by UCLA didn’t stop at doubles.
Similar to in the previous matchup against USC, junior Adam Torocsik struggled and gave UCLA its second point. Torocsik was only able to win one game out of 12, losing in two sets, 6-0, 6-1.
Lumsden also had no answer for his opponent, giving UCLA its third point after losing in two sets, 6-3, 6-0.
With the score at 3-0, it was up to sophomore Clement Chidekh to keep the hopes of a Husky win alive. Chidekh struggled in the first set, losing 6-1, but managed to put up a stronger fight in the second. Narrowly losing 6-4, the French transfer was unable to give the Huskies a point and guaranteed a win for the Bruins.
Davis faced a tight set in both the first and the second, however, was unable to come out on top in either. Davis gave UCLA its fifth point after losing both sets 6-4. Sophomore Jack Pulliam did not stop the commanding lead by UCLA, losing in two sets 6-1, 6-4.
Lin, who is the only freshman on the team, was the only one who was able to win a set for Washington the entire day.
But after winning the first set 6-3, Lin was still unable to maintain his success for the rest of the match.
After today’s loss, Washington is now 0-5 in Pac-12 matches and has a 2-8 away record. With a home match against Oregon coming up, Washington hopes that a home-court advantage will be able to guide them to its first Pac-12 win.
The Huskies will face Oregon on April 10 at 2 p.m. where they will seek their first Pac-12 win of the season.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.