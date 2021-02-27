Instant: Career performance from Hameir Wright fails to push Washington over Arizona

It it’s final regular season game, the Washington men’s basketball team capped off a difficult season by dropping its third straight contest in a 75-74 defeat to Arizona after a long-two from UA freshman forward Azuolas Tubelis with five seconds left sank the UW.
The Huskies (5-20, 4-16 Pac-12), who have been anything but consistent on the defensive end this season, were stout early on against a Wildcats team that boasts the second highest scoring offense in the Pac-12. Over the game’s first 20 minutes, Washington held Arizona to 28.9% on 11-of-38 shooting from the field, including just 25% from three-point territory.
The Huskies also forced five turnovers in the first half, which they turned into six additional points.
However, while the Huskies were relatively effective in slowing down the Wildcats (17-8, 11-8 Pac-12) for much of the first half, they had immense trouble closing out defensive possessions with rebounds. In the first period, Washington gave up 10 offensive boards, allowing Arizona to cash in on 14 second chance points. As a team, the Huskies were outrebounded 41-29 on the day.
In addition, though Washington managed to limit Arizona’s offense at times, especially from the perimeter, Tubelis had a field day, dropping nine points and nine rebounds on UW in the first half. Through the game’s entirety, Tubelis added 16 points and 15 boards for the Wildcats, while serving as a constant threat in the paint.
On the offensive end, the Huskies shot 49% from the field, but struggled from the perimeter. In the first half, Washington went just 2-of-9 from beyond the arc, while finishing the game just 27.3% from distance. Junior guard Jamal Bey, who leads the Pac-12 in three-point percentage, made zero threes on three attempts.
Following the break, Arizona seemingly took control of the game, going on a 10-0 run early in the second half and extending its lead to nine at its peak. However, Washington certainly fought back, taking the lead with less than a minute to play.
But despite a career performance from senior forward Hameir Wright, who logged a career high in points (18) and three-pointers made (5), the Huskies struggled to hang around as the Wildcats picked up steam from the field, shooting 45.8% in the second half.
On the day, five Huskies finished in double figures. In addition to Wright, senior guard Quade Green had a big day, scoring 17 points on 4-of-9 shooting.
For the Wildcats, James Akinjo led all scorers with 26 points to go along with three rebounds and seven assists.
With the regular season now behind them, the next step for the Huskies is to prepare for the Pac-12 Tournament, as they await their first-round opponent.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
