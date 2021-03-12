Sedona Gallagher’s late-match heroics lift Washington over Arizona

The Washington women’s tennis team took down Arizona in a 4-3 thriller on Friday afternoon.
The Huskies (8-3, 1-2 Pac-12) were led by junior Sedona Gallagher who came up clutch, winning her match and securing the game-winning point against the Wildcats (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12).
After winning the first set of her match with Arizona’s Abby Amos 6-4, Gallagher dropped the second set 7-5. The third set was back and forth all the way to the end with Gallagher winning a game and then Amos winning a game. This continued into the tiebreak, but Gallagher eventually ended up on top, winning the tiebreak 8-6.
“We want her in that situation,” head coach Robin Stephenson said. “Sedona is a gamer, she’s a winner in every sense of the word. We felt really good about having her out there.”
By the end of Gallagher’s singles match, court three at Quillian Tennis Stadium might as well have been Centre Court at Wimbledon. Everyone’s eyes were fixed on Gallagher and Amos as they exchanged blows throughout the third set. Bystanders stopped to watch and even the men’s team, who were warming up for their match against Portland, was intrigued.
“I just tried to stay as calm as possible and not be too tense,” Gallagher said. “That’s when you get into trouble when you’re tense.”
It didn’t seem like the Huskies were going to need Gallagher’s late heroics for most of the match. The Huskies got out to a quick lead, winning the doubles point with victories on courts two and three.
The Huskies extended this lead at the start of singles play, with straight-set victories by senior Vanessa Wong and freshman Sarah-Maude Fortin on courts one and two. The Huskies then lost three straight matches on courts four, five, and six. During this stretch, the Huskies couldn’t convert on two match points on courts three and four.
“We just can’t take anything for granted,” Stephenson said. “ You know we just got to stay focused through the end and finish the job.”
Friday’s match was also the Huskies’ first conference win this season, breaking a three-match losing streak. After tough losses to Baylor, USC, and UCLA, the Huskies were excited to get back in the win column at home.
“We know every Pac-12 match is going to be a battle,” Stephenson said. “Everybody wants it out here, it’s going to be a challenge.”
Washington will hope to build off of the momentum of Gallagher’s late match heroics this Sunday, March 14 at noon against Arizona State. The Huskies will once again be outside at Quillian Stadium barring poor weather.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
