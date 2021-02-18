UW’s interior defense exposed again by Stanford

For the second time in the past four games, one of the Washington men’s basketball team’s biggest weaknesses was exposed.
Facing Stanford Thursday night, Washington was once again dominated in the paint.
The Cardinal’s deep group of forwards pounded the interior, taking advantage of Washington’s guard-heavy lineups and beating the UW 79-61. After a decent defensive effort in the first half, head coach Mike Hopkins said the team’s defense simply became too familiar.
“In the second half, they were cutting well,” he said. “They started feeling more comfortable with what we were doing.”
Washington’s problems playing Stanford aren’t isolated. Similarly built teams like USC and No. 2 Baylor also caused issues for the UW.
The Huskies’(4-17, 3-13 Pac-12) biggest defeats this season have come against team’s that rebound well or are efficient in attack. In its 27-point Jan. 14 loss to USC, which saw the UW give up a season-high 95 points, Washington surrendered 42 points in the paint. Facing the Trojans again Feb. 11, the Huskies were hit for 46 points inside. Against the Cardinal earlier this season, the Huskies gave up 50 points in the paint.
Entering the game Thursday, the Cardinal (14-8, 10-6 Pac-12) were the second most efficient team in the Pac-12, and senior Oscar da Silva and junior Jaiden Delaire are two of the top-25 most efficient players in the conference.
Stanford stuck with what worked for them in their 91-75 win against the Huskies in the Bay Area earlier this season. Led by da Silva’s 18 points, the Cardinal went right at the heart of the Huskies’ defense.
The UW allowed 50 points in the paint Thursday night and Stanford shot 57.4% from the floor, thanks in part to a second half which saw the Cardinal make 68% of its attempted shots. Da Silva shot 6-of-9 from the field while Delaire scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, one of only two Stanford players to miss more than three shots all night.
While other big teams have hurt Washington by simply pounding the ball inside, Stanford used constant off-ball motion and pulled UW defenders away from their zones all night, eviscerating the 2-3 zone. Cardinal guards also consistently found backdoor cutters for wide-open looks, racking up a combined 13 assists Thursday night.
“I think in the first half we threw them for a loop but they cut,” Hopkins said. “They cut in front of us, we had some defensive breakdowns, and they were able to get 50 points in the paint which is a lot. Obviously we have to do a better job of that”
Washington will try to rebound when they welcome California to Alaska Airlines Arena Saturday, Feb. 20 for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
