Notes and Quotes: Huskies key in on situational football

Situational football was the focus for the Washington football team Wednesday morning.
“We’re starting to practice real situations, so you can really see the energy buzzing,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “From here on it’s gonna be based on situational football, but a lot of good stuff today we can learn from, but also a lot of big plays on both sides.”
The defense put on a strong showing in red zone drills, which took up the majority of practice. Secondary play was especially stellar for the Huskies, as they racked up four interceptions on the day. The most impressive pick of the day came from Oklahoma transfer Brendan Radley-Hiles, who made a leaping grab in the back of the end-zone to deny a touchdown.
On the offensive side, tight end play was once again the focal point. Senior Cade Otton and junior transfer Quentin Moore led the way to multiple touchdowns for the offensive side. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jalen McMillan also contributed, hauling in two touchdowns.
“Our wide receivers are starting to look like what we want those guys to look like,” Lake said. “They’re playing with confidence, they’re out there making plays, blocking in the run game, and they’re going against a secondary that is very, very talented.”
The biggest news out of Wednesday’s practice was the loss of star outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (ZTF) to a ruptured achilles. Tupuola-Fetui will be in a recovery period of roughly six to 10 months before returning to action. Despite the loss of an All-Pac-12 first-teamer, Lake remains optimistic about his squad’s depth and quality on defense.
“I’m still extremely excited about the linebacker room,” Lake said. “If you guys remember, about a year ago nobody was talking about ZTF, nobody even knew the initials, so we know we have quality players who have an opportunity.”
Notes:
The practice was strictly individual and situational football drills, focusing on redzone possessions.
Senior punter Race Porter launched multiple 60-plus yard punts during special teams drills.
Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Sa’vell Smalls sat out the practice in street clothes. Lake did not comment on his absence.
Graduate senior Patrick O’Brien took the majority of the quarterback reps with the second team, after freshman Sam Huard overthrew multiple targets.
Redshirt freshman receiver Sawyer Racanelli had a strong outing, making multiple contested, tough catches.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
