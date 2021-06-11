Multiple Huskies shine on day three of NCAA Outdoor Championships

School records, podium finishes, and personal bests.
Day two of the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon had it all for Washington, both on the track and on the field.
Starting things out for the Huskies were heptathletes Ida Eikeng and Lindsey Lopes.
The redshirt freshman Eikeng wasted no time starting the day out strong for Washington. With the wind in her face, Eikeng ran a lifetime-best 13.37 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles, putting her in fourth place after the first event. The senior Lopes sat at 12th place following the hurdles.
Moving on to the high jump, both athletes jumped 5 feet 5 1/4 inches. The event pushed Eikeng back in the rankings to eighth, while Lopes held her ground at 12th.
Eikeng climbed the leaderboard in the shot put, topping the field with a throw of 47 feet, 10 3/4 inches, putting her in second place after three events. Lopes threw a PR of 36 feet and 4 inches.
Holding her ground in the final event of the day, Eikeng ran a personal-best 24.19 seconds in the 200 meters to remain in second place overall in the heptathlon. Not to be outdone, Lopes moved up to seventh place overall with a time of 24.46.
While the women represented the purple and gold in the heptathlon, the UW men also had a nice day themselves.
Sophomore Elijah Mason’s day on the field ended with an All-American performance in discus, but early on things were certainly not heading in that direction.
Through two throws, Mason was in 10th place, needing to climb the rankings with his third toss if he wanted to earn three more throws. The sophomore did just that, throwing 189 feet and 4 inches, moving up to sixth place with what could have been his final toss of the day. No athlete below Mason could top his throw, as he closed the day in sixth, earning himself All-American honors in the discus. It is an improvement over 2019 when Mason finished seventh place in the event.
Isaac Green may not have earned a podium finish on the track, but a nice consolation prize for the sophomore will certainly be his school record-breaking 5,000 meter time of 13 minutes and 27.26 seconds. With his time, Green became the first Washington runner to break the 13 minutes 30 second barrier in the event. He finished 12th overall in the race.
Redshirt freshman Sam Tanner finished 10th place in the 1,500 meter with a time of 3 minutes and 41.78 seconds.
Washington will close out its season Saturday, June 12th, with the women's heptathletes looking to podium. The action begins for the UW at 11 a.m. as Eikeng and Lopes compete in the long jump leg of the heptathlon.
