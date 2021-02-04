3-2-1, basketball: The Daily’s primer on the Oregon schools

After dropping its third straight game to Washington State in a 77-62 home loss this past Sunday, the Washington men’s basketball team heads South in preparation of road matchups with both Oregon and Oregon State.
3 numbers to know
76: The offensive attack that head coach Dana Altman has implemented in Eugene is among the Pac-12’s most daunting. While no longer spearheaded by All-American point guard Payton Pritchard, who now plays for the Boston Celtics, the Ducks (9-3, 4-2 Pac-12) still pose a legitimate threat on the offensive end. While boasting four players with scoring averages in double figures, Oregon is putting up 76 points per contest, which is the third highest clip in the Pac-12, while sitting atop the league in both field goal percentage (46.6%) and three-pointers made per game (7.9). On the other hand, the Huskies (3-12, 2-8 Pac-12) have allowed at least 80 points in eight of their past nine games. When the two meet on the court this Saturday, the result will likely be a question of whether Washington has enough firepower to hang with the Ducks.
1.42: Oregon State’s 1.42 assist-to-turnover ratio is the highest in the Pac-12. In contrast, the Huskies rank at the league’s bottom in both assists and assist-to-turnover ratio. When these teams face off in Corvallis this Thursday evening, ball security will be of utmost significance. If Washington gifts the Beavers (8-7, 4-5 Pac-12) with a heap of free possessions, securing a victory will be a long-shot.
35: Neither Oregon nor Oregon State are fantastic rebounding teams, averaging 35.5 and 37.7 per game respectively, which both rank in the bottom half of the Pac-12. On that note, the Huskies, who grab just 31.3 boards per contest, have frequently struggled to keep opponents off the glass this season, which was on full display in their recent loss to WSU as they were outrebounded 48-28. If Washington hopes to finish this road trip with any victories under its belt, controlling the glass will be pivotal.
2 players to watch
Chris Duarte - Oregon
Senior guard Chris Duarte has been lighting it up for the Ducks this year, averaging 18.4 points per game, the third highest mark in the Pac-12, including at least 20 in four of his past five outings, capped by a 27-point performance against Colorado. However, Duarte’s impact on the floor doesn’t cease at the offensive end. In fact, Duarte leads the conference in steals, with 2.5 per game.
For the Huskies, containing the 6-foot-6 guard will be a tall order. It will be interesting to see how head coach Mike Hopkins and his signature 2-3 zone defense fare against a scorer the caliber of Duarte.
Warith Alatishe - Oregon State
While Ethan Thompson leads the Beavers in scoring, junior forward Warith Alatishe is a force on the glass, which could pose significant issues for a Huskies team that struggles to rebound the ball. Alatishe secures 8.2 boards per game, which is the second highest output in the Pac-12.
Washington’s leading rebounder Nate Roberts will likely bear much of the responsibility of limiting the 6-foot-7 Alatishe’s influence on the glass, but stopping him will undoubtedly be a task best accomplished through a team effort.
1 recap of last week
Oregon State last took the floor on Saturday, when it fell to UCLA in a low-scoring 57-52 affair. Thompson led the Beavers with 16 points and 5 assists, while Alatishe finished the game with 9 rebounds.
On the other hand, Oregon’s last contest actually came against OSU, given that four of the team’s previous five scheduled games were postponed due to COVID-related concerns. In the matchup between the two teams, Oregon saw its 28-game home winning streak snapped in a 75-64 loss, in which both Duarte and another Oregon starter were both out.
