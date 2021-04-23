Yamashita: Final four loss just the beginning for Washington volleyball

Let’s get the formalities out of the way first.
The No. 6 Washington volleyball team isn't going to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship game. The Huskies won’t have a chance to lift the program’s second title — the first since Courtney Thompson led Washington to the summit of collegiate volleyball in 2005.
At least not yet.
Facing No. 2 Kentucky in Omaha, Nebraska, in the semifinals of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament, Washington lost 3-1, ending the UW’s dream run to the Final Four. Despite the result, head coach Keegan Cook said he was very appreciative for everything his players gave him this season.
“I’m proud of this group, how could you not be?” he said. “Getting this program back to this level and competing hard against an outstanding Kentucky team, and so [I have] a lot of gratitude for the women in that locker room.”
Taking on 2021 AVCA Player of the Year Madison Lilley, AVCA Coach of the Year Craig Skinner, and a pair of AVCA First Team All-American outside hitters in Allie Stumler and Avery Skinner, Washington gave Kentucky its first real scare in the tournament. The Huskies took the second set, 25-23, and held a 22-16 lead in the crucial set three but couldn’t slam the door against a ferocious Wildcat comeback.
While Washington came up short of its ultimate goal of finding a National Championship title, this season represented a major step forward for the team’s development as it sets its sights on next season.
“There’s still another level for us to go,” Cook said. “We were good in a lot of spaces, but we need to be better in a couple little things that take time to develop and I have confidence we’ll get back to work after we catch our breath here.”
Coming off an exciting 2019 season, which saw the Huskies finish second in the conference and make it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, Washington had some major questions to answer. The team lost 2019 AVCA First Team All-American Kara Bajema, as well as experienced libero Shayne McPhereson and middle blocker Avie Niece to graduation.
Adding to the uncertainty, the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, 2020, throwing Washington’s season into chaos. Junior settler Ella May Powell suffered a knee injury during the extended offseason, and in its return to the court after more than a year, the UW lost its season opener to Arizona State.
It wasn’t long before Washington was back in top-form, though. The Huskies cruised through the conference, going 17-3, including two wins over conference favorite Utah where Washington dropped just one set. The UW’s performances were also good enough to pick up a Pac-12 title, even though the team only picked up one first-place vote in the conference’s preseason poll. Powell said the season really made her appreciate the sport and her team.
“This year has been amazing,” she said. “It hasn’t looked exactly as I would’ve drawn it up, but it’s taught me a lot other than volleyball — just a lot of perspective about life and how things can be taken from you in an instant. Just a nice reminder that this game that we play, that we love, is a gift.”
However, the season was just a preview of what was to come. Washington took its fans on one of the most memorable tournament runs in recent memory. After almost choking away a 2-0 lead against Dayton, the UW closed the door, leaning on 20 kills from freshman Madi Endsley to win the fifth set 15-11.
In its next game against Louisville, Washington showed off its resilience, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to win the fifth set thanks in large part to three aces from senior serving specialist Maria Bogomolova. Against Pittsburgh in the quarterfinals, the UW made it even harder, rallying from down 2-0 but still punched their ticket to the semifinals for the first time since 2013.
The Huskies also stamped their names in the UW record books, becoming the first team in program history to win three fifth-set games at the NCAA tournament.
“We recruited a lot of these kids with the commitment to compete in final fours,” Cook said. “It’s a commitment that gets thrown pretty lightly in our sport and to really pursue it takes all of you. And these kids — they made that commitment, we made that commitment to them, and we got back here and it just says everything about them.”
The progress doesn’t stop here. Powell has developed into one of the best setters in the country, earning AVCA First Team All-American honors with senior Samantha Drechsel, the only right-side hitter in the nation to earn the honor. Junior outside hitter Claire Hoffman also earned national attention, and was named to the AVCA All-American second team.
Other parts of the team got valuable experience from this season too, with senior Lauren Sanders hitting .471 to lead the team against Kentucky, junior Shannon Crenshaw playing her first full season as libero, and true freshman Madi Endsley getting her first taste of top-level competition.
Washington is deep outside its starters too, with depth in the form of junior middle blocker Marin Grote and senior defensive specialist Emma Calle, who joint-led the team in aces with Drechsel. With the entire group except Bogomolova already promising to return, and a new group of four freshmen, the Huskies have proved they are only a few steps away from volleyball immortality.
“These are players with only two, three years left in their careers and they’re already thinking about what they’re going to contribute to the program, what they’re going to be known for.” Cook said. “I think that’s how you know you have the right people in the program.”
Reach senior staff reporter Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
