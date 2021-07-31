Tokyo Dawgs: Woodruff advances to finals of 400m hurdles on Day 8

The University of Washington has acted as a pipeline to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with dozens of former and current Huskies in Japan for this summer’s games. Tokyo Dawgs highlights the recent performances of Huskies as they compete for gold.
Team USA weightlifting (UW student Harrison Marcus)
Although he does not participate in any of the UW varsity athletics, current Washington student Harrison Maraus represented Team USA in the 81kg weightlifting category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
The 21-year-old had the best finish for an American man at the Olympics since 1988, placing fourth. Maraus recorded a personal-best 161kg snatch. His total of 361kg is a new American record.
Track and field prelims (UW alumna Gianna Woodruff, Izzi Batt-Doyle, and Amy Eloise-Markovc)
Representing Panama in her first Olympics, 2015 UW alumnae Giana Woodruff advanced from her heat of the 400m hurdles to the semifinals with a time of 55.49 seconds. She will run her semifinal race on Sunday.
Woodruff has not been the only former UW track and field star to run in the Olympics so far. On Friday, Izzi Batt-Doyle and Amy Eloise-Markovc competed in the women’s 5000m. Competing for Great Britain, Markovc set a personal best of 15:03.22, improving by nearly four seconds. Batt-Doyle of Australia ran a 5:21.65 in the same heat.
Men’s golf (UW alums C.T. Pan and Carl Yuan)
On Day 3 of golf competition, C.T. Pan matched his best score of the Olympics thus far, shooting a 66. He is currently seven under par, tied for 17th, the best score from any athlete from Chinese Taipei.
Representing China, Carl Yuan shot a 70, his worst day on the course so far. He is currently six under par and tied for 28th after moving down 13 spots.
Golf will continue Sunday with Day 4 of competition.
