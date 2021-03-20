Teves’ late winner leads UW to dramatic win against Stanford

Eighty-four minutes and 39 seconds.
That was the time on the clock when junior Dylan Teves broke the deadlock, lifting the No. 8 Washington men’s soccer team to joint-top of the Pac-12 standings.
With the Huskies streaming forward on the counter, junior Charlie Ostrem found space on the left-hand side. The left back took a touch before whipping in a cross for Teves, who calmly controlled and rolled the ball past Stanford goalkeeper Andrew Thomas.
Ostrem and Teves were pivotal figures throughout the game, as they have been much of this season, injecting energy and pressing throughout the match as Washington beat No. 3 Stanford 1-0 Saturday at Husky Soccer Stadium. The winning goal was Teves’ fifth of the season and marked the third consecutive home game the Hawaiian has found the net. Ostrem’s assist took his tally to four on the season.
The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) and the Cardinal went into this game as the top two goal-scoring teams in the nation. However, Saturday’s match was a defensive stalemate throughout much of the first half, with both sides struggling to break down each other’s defense. The offensive flow of the game was largely disrupted by 11 first-half fouls, including two yellow cards.
UW only managed to create one shot on target in the first period, stemming from neat build-up play involving sophomore duo Christain Soto and Imanol Rosales before eventual match-winner, Teves, had his shot saved.
The second half saw much more attacking promise, with the Huskies forcing three saves out of Thomas in the Cardinal goal. Washington’s attacking charge was led by Teves, who had four shots throughout the match, two of which were on target. However, the Cardinal (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) didn’t go down without a fight, outshooting UW 7-4 in the second period.
Saturday’s win is the fifth in a row for the Huskies, boosting their chances of repeating as Pac-12 Champions. Stanford and Washington are the only two teams to win the Pac-12 title in the past seven years, with the Huskies winning two and the Cardinal winning five. The Pac-12 title race will likely come down to the three teams currently tied for the top spot with the Huskies looking to edge out the Beavers and the Cardinal.
Washington looks to avenge its sole loss this season in its next game, taking on Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon on Wednesday, March 24 at 4 p.m.
